Chris Evans Leads A Group Of Wicked Boston Accents In Hyundai’s Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl LIV is fast approaching, which means that the competition for catchiest commercial will soon heat up as well. No better reason for Sam Elliott to growl though “Old Town Road” or Planters to kill off an iconic peanut, right? The quality of the commercials don’t so much count as the ability to grab attention through big names and cultural tie-ins, which is why Hyundai chose to bring together several personalities from the Boston area to play up the region’s famed accent. The ad should be a big hit among New England Patriot fans, at least, and a nice consolation prize for not seeing Tom Brady assume his position on the field this weekend.

Chris Evans, fresh from Knives Out and the MCU, joins director-actor John Krasinski and SNL alum Rachel Dratch, along with former Red Sox slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz here. They’re all raving about the smart-parking (“Smaht Pahk”) feature of the newest Sonata model, which can now park (and unpark) itself in tiny spaces. Of course, no one is talking about the unwise choice to park (at all) next to rude people who can’t stay inside the lines. They’ll surely smash up nearby cars on the way out, but this is all about the Hyundai’s ability to park itself in preparation for such scenarios. Technology!

Do check out our game coverage this Sunday with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. EST, as the San Francisco 49ers go toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs.