Chris Pratt went heavy on the biblical references when asked how he feels about the “haters” who’ve dubbed him the “Worst Chris” over the years. The actor has been routinely criticized after claims that he belongs to an anti-LGBTQ church. There was also the recent backlash over him voicing Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but according to Pratt, he doesn’t mind.

While attending a special New York screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt responded to questions about whether he feels he’s attacked for his Christian faith.

“I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” Pratt told Page Six before quoting The Bible and noting that Jesus also wasn’t accepted during his time, which is quite the comparison to make:

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20,” he shared. “That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he added, referencing Jesus Christ.

For the record, Pratt officially denied attending Hillsong Church back in June 2022 after accused of attending the church which has known anti-LGBTQ beliefs. And the actor did tell the truth. Pratt does not attend Hillsong Church. However, he does attend Zoe Church, which has close ties to Hillsong and modeled itself after the controversial church that has ties to major celebrities like Justin Bieber and the Kardashians.

