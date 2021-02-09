There is perhaps no more famous teen in America right now than Claudia Conway. The daughter of two prominent people with diametrically opposed views on Donald Trump — his former counselor Kellyanne and fierce critic and Lincoln Project co-founder George — the 16-year-old has made a name for herself, doing things like leaking to the world that her mother had contracted COVID-19 and accusing her of posting nude pictures of her online. She lives one rollercoaster of a life, and here’s another sharp turn: She’s going to be on the next season of American Idol.

Didn’t have Claudia Conway auditioning for American Idol on my bingo card pic.twitter.com/c61HNzaoxR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 9, 2021

The news broke Monday night during an episode of ABC’s The Bachelor, with an Idol commercial that dropped the Conway daughter in as one of its “bigger surprises.” It’s actually not that big a surprise: Back in the fall, Conway teased her audition on the show over her popular (and sometimes national news-making) TikTok. But people evidently forgot about that, possibly because a ton has happened in the world — and even in Claudia’s life — since then.

Though Claudia and her parents don’t have the calmest of relationships — both Kellyanne and George had to resign from their jobs to tend to their parental duties — they’re very supportive of this, less earth-quaking move on her part.

“Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level!” Kellyanne Conway said back in the fall, as per The Daily Beast. “We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others.”

In any case, it’s a reminder that 2021 seems to be about as random and weird as 2020.