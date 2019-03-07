Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When YouTube dropped the first promotional teasers and trailers for its nostalgic The Karate Kid revival series Cobra Kai this time last year, many were left wondering if the show would actually be any good. It turns out that Cobra Kai, which follows Daniel-san’s (Ralph Macchio) former rival Johnny (William Zabka), is incredibly good. Next month, season two will drop on YouTube Premium, and if the new trailer is any indication, it looks like the situation between Johnny and Daniel will get even worse.

According to the official logline, the animosity between the two is only going to escalate now that Johnny’s former (and abusive) mentor John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back:

When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai’s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi. What was once a personal feud between Daniel and Johnny escalates beyond their differences to engulf their students, who as teenagers, are already challenged to figure out who they are and who they want to be. Which path will they follow — Cobra Kai or Miyagi-Do?

Cobra Kai was one of the most critically acclaimed new television shows of 2018, as well as one of YouTube’s most popular original offerings. With the original cast and Kove all back for a second round with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, season two looks like it will be just as watchable as its freshman predecessor.

All episodes of ‘Cobra Kai’ season 2 stream Wednesday, April 24th on YouTube Premium.