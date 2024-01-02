William Zabka first portrayed karate bad boy Johnny Lawrence in 1984’s The Karate Kid. 39 years later, he’s 58 years old and can still pull those same moves for Cobra Kai. The cast has revved up to begin filming the show’s sixth and final season in the new year, and if there’s any worry about Johnny taking it easy for this round, those fears can be dashed away.

Zabka showed off a training montage on Twitter, and a moment at 0:16 should be of particular interest.

Yep, that move should look awfully familiar:

Even though Cobra Kai will only receive one more round in the dojo(s) on Netflix, there’s always hope for more Johnny Lawrence. The showrunners have expressed the desire to continue more Miyagiverse stories, and Sony is already working on a (sort-of standalone) movie starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. That project will aim to bring the two existing movie worlds together. It’s understood that the younger Cobra Kai cast members won’t join that film, but there has yet to be a denial about a Johnny/William cameo.

Whatever happens on that note, it’s worth drawing attention to how Zabka dropped in a little Eagle Fang nod into his emoji game up ^^^ there. This will remind obsessives of how the recent cast table read included Demetri actor Gianni DeCenzo uttering a line about how it was time to “decide our dojo name.” C’mon, no new names! Eagle Fang has had its dark days, but that dojo and Miyagi-do will always be kicking. Literally.

Cobra Kai‘s sixth season will arrive in 2024.