Dan Harmon once said that when a book about Community is written, the title won’t be Community: An Interesting Journey into a Show No One Ever Watched. It will be Six Seasons and a Movie. Human Beings have been expecting a film based on the cult-beloved NBC sitcom since Abed’s love of The Cape inspired the “six seasons and a movie” mantra/promise. There have been frequent updates over the year, including Fast Five director Justin Lin’s rumored attachment as director and Alison Brie confirming that “there are legitimate conversations that are happening,” but nothing definitive.

Dan Harmon swears it’s happening, though. For real this time.

“I will now say it’s a matter of ‘when.’ I have been so careful about [saying] that,” he told Newsweek. “It would have been accurate three years ago to say ‘it’s a matter of when, not if.’ The wheels have been in motion for that long.” Harmon, who’s also working on Rick and Morty season six (no movie… yet), continued, “The fan that Instagrams every day about Community, how can you tell them, ‘Yes, it’s definitely going to happen, but it may be between one and eight years from now,’ which is how the industry works.”

Harmon then offered the most promising update yet:

“How about this for a concrete thing? There is an outline for it. There’s a product put together and pitched out in the world. I guess that’s how real it is.”

Now it’s just a matter of securing financing, and distribution, and reuniting the cast with their busy schedules, including Donald Glover and “genuinely bad, racist person” Chevy Chase. Other than that, it’s good to go! Sounds dean-lightful.

