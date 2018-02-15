Conan Visits Italy For His Latest Show Abroad And This Time He’s Brought His Producer Jordan Schlansky Along

#Conan
02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Conan O’Brien has found great success by bringing his show all over the world in recent years. A few years ago he proved he can be a tall superstar in South Korea, and most recently he visited Haiti on the back of Donald Trump’s “sh*thole” remarks, but now he’s doing Mardi Gras Carnevale-style in Italy, and people aren’t really sure who he is. They just know he’s got a lot of cameras around him.

This allows Conan to drag around his relatively curmudgeonly producer Jordan Schlansky through the Carnevale parade in Italy where they can remain somewhat anonymous. At least until Conan’s worldly fandom comes back to haunt him. A large gaggle of South Korean’s recognize Conan and he basks in their love for a few minutes as passerby wonder who this celebrity is.

Conan then decides to tell them he’s Wheel of Fortune‘s Pat Sajak, which they may or may not believe. There is a lot of polite nodding due to the language barrier. All in all, it looks like Conan had a really great time. Schlanksy, not so much. Here he is playing some drums as Conan smiles brightly.

And here’s Conan and Schlansky once again, looking very happy and very disappointed to be involved.

I wonder if @JordanSchlansky regrets coming to #Italy with me yet. #ConanItaly

A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on

They look happier on a scooter together, at least.

#HappyValentinesDay #ConanItaly

A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONAN

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP