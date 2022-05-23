While it doesn’t look like podcasts are going anywhere anytime soon, probably because everybody and their cousin has one, Conan O’Brien is looking to relocate some of his projects. O’Brien’s digital media company Team Coco has just been sold to SiriusXM, the home of over 150 channels, including one that just plays Dave Matthews Band 24 hours a day.

The $150 million deal will bring Team Coco’s 10 podcasts over to SiriusXM. Some of the podcasts from Team Coco include O’Brien’s hit series Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, which features the former late-night host chatting with celebrities in order to find a friend for him.

Other shows include Inside Conan, which features behind-the-scenes looks at Conan, and Parks And Recollection, a Parks & Rec series hosted by Rob Lowe and Alan Yang. Then, of course, there is Scam Goddess, which breaks down viral scammers and their stories, and Why Won’t You Date Me hosted by Nicole Byers. All of those will be heading to SiriusXM.

O’Brien also signed a five-year deal with SiriusXM to produce a series of comedy specials and video content for the service. The former late-night host had been a TV icon, hosting Late Night With Conan O’Brien from 1993 to 2009, then continued to host Conan until its final season last year. Hopefully, he will find a friend soon.