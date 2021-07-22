Hide your Judy doll, put your manger scene cookies in a safe place, and make sure you’re not blocking the ice cream freezer at the grocery store: Larry David is coming back! AT&T CEO John Stankey delivered the pretty, pretty, pretty good news that Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 11th season will debut by the end of the year during a Q2 earnings call on Thursday morning.

“Our lineup in the back half of the year is even stronger, with new seasons of popular series such as Succession, Raised by Wolves, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Love Life,” Stankey said, according to The Wrap. OK, so that’s not a ton of information—but it’s the first piece of news we’ve gotten about a potential release date for the new season.

HBO announced that Curb Your Enthusiasm would be getting an eleventh season in late June 2020. David’s response? “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

According to David’s Curb co-star Jeff Garlin, fans shouldn’t expect too many more seasons of the largely improvised comedy. In June, Garlin predicted that, “We could maybe do one more [season], maybe. You know, Larry is in his 70s.” Ouch!

(Via The Wrap)