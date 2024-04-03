'Curb Your Enthusiasm' 1201 Larry David
MAX
TV

Will ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ End The Same Way As ‘Seinfeld’?

How long has Curb Your Enthusiasm been on HBO? It premiered nearly a year before 9/11. Even weirder: the first episode came only two years after the series finale of Seinfeld, which everyone famously loved. Is Muppet attacker Larry David setting up the Curb finale (which airs this Sunday) to essentially re-do the last episode of Seinfeld?

Our own Jason Tabrys made the case for why that could happen in February, but since then, there’s been even more evidence suggesting that Curb could end in a similar fashion as Seinfeld, with the main character(s) in jail.

Curb viewers sure seem to think it will:

Speaking about the reaction to the Seinfeld finale to The B.S. Report in 2014, David said, “I got so much grief from the Seinfeld finale, which a lot of people intensely disliked, that I no longer feel a need to wrap things up… I wouldn’t say I’m mad about it, but it taught me a lesson that if I ever did another show, I wasn’t going to wrap it up.” David doesn’t think people hated the episode; instead, “They were disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed… I think people just didn’t like the fact that they wound up in jail, you know?”

It would be a Larry David move to do it all over again.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale airs this Sunday, April 7, on HBO and Max at 10 p.m. EST.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×