Will ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ End The Same Way As ‘Seinfeld’?

How long has Curb Your Enthusiasm been on HBO? It premiered nearly a year before 9/11. Even weirder: the first episode came only two years after the series finale of Seinfeld, which everyone famously loved. Is Muppet attacker Larry David setting up the Curb finale (which airs this Sunday) to essentially re-do the last episode of Seinfeld?

Our own Jason Tabrys made the case for why that could happen in February, but since then, there’s been even more evidence suggesting that Curb could end in a similar fashion as Seinfeld, with the main character(s) in jail.

Curb viewers sure seem to think it will:

I’m realizing Curb is setting up for Larry to go to jail in the finale just like Seinfeld pic.twitter.com/j5zsQLrVRC — 🗽🇻🇮Venture 🧢italist Suge🇻🇮🗽 (@Suggie2Necklace) April 1, 2024

One more episode of CURB to go. Surprised no one has mentioned how this series, much like Seinfeld, will end with a trial. It's a pretty funny FU from David to his critics, who have long complained about the Seinfeld finale. — Noah Gittell (@noahgittell) April 1, 2024

Curb building up to a reprise of the Seinfeld finale is the best possible direction this show could take — Charlie Wacholz is writing! (@chas_mke) April 1, 2024

This final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is Larry defiantly doing the Seinfeld finale again — Pat Casey 🎅 (@Pat_Kc) April 2, 2024

Speaking about the reaction to the Seinfeld finale to The B.S. Report in 2014, David said, “I got so much grief from the Seinfeld finale, which a lot of people intensely disliked, that I no longer feel a need to wrap things up… I wouldn’t say I’m mad about it, but it taught me a lesson that if I ever did another show, I wasn’t going to wrap it up.” David doesn’t think people hated the episode; instead, “They were disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed… I think people just didn’t like the fact that they wound up in jail, you know?”

It would be a Larry David move to do it all over again.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm series finale airs this Sunday, April 7, on HBO and Max at 10 p.m. EST.