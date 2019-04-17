HBO

The most heartbreaking scene in the Game of Thrones season eight premiere was the one between Daenerys Targaryen and Samwell Tarly, when he learns that the Mother of Dragons killed his father and brother. (Sorry, Ned Umber — your death was also sad, but you’ll always be the OTHER dead Ned on Game of Thrones.) Sam is clearly distraught, but before saying something he might regret, he excuses himself to — where else? — the library. John Bradley, the actor who plays the Samwise to Jon Snow’s Frodo, did not hold back, though.

“Sam is now very, very aware that Dany is very imbalanced and very volatile and in quite a dangerous state with people,” he told the Wrap. “He sees with his own eyes, and is kind of connecting this to his own set of emotions, just how cold she is and how sacrificial she is in other people’s lives.” Dany tells Sam about what she did to his family (who were jerks, to be fair) after they refused to bend the knee “without any sense of compassion,” Bradly added, and “comes at it in a very clinical way.” He also called her “psychopathic,” which, damn.

Daenerys has, more often than not, been presented as a savior (sometimes uncomfortably), so it’s interesting to hear a cast member call out her crusade. Remember, she’s the daughter of King Aerys II Targaryen, a.k.a. Mad King, so being “psychopathic” runs in the family. Is Sam right to distrust Daenerys? The correct answer: yes. (When Jon says Dany is our queen, Sam responds, “She shouldn’t be… You gave up your crown to save your people. Would she do the same?” And if Sam is right, then that could be bad news for Jon, who’s fully #TeamDany.) Sam is the only, pure decent person left on Game of Thrones, with the possible exception of Gilly and Davos, so whatever he says, goes.

