Sean Gallagher/Comedy Central

The week after First Lady Melania Trump issued a statement praising LeBron James for the “good things” his new school was doing for the community, which promptly followed her husband’s random Twitter attack against the basketball star, the host of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah declared to his audience, “Melania’s just over it.”

“Really? That’s all you’re going to say?” Noah joked. “That is a woman scorned in a relationship. If you’ve ever grown up in a house where two adults are fighting, that’s pretty much what it is. Like, you’ll be at dinner. I remember my aunt would do that to her husband. Everyone would be eating something [and] someone was dishing up some food and my uncle was like, ‘No, no, no. Don’t put the gravy on top. Put it on the side.’ And then my aunt was like, ‘Yeah, he likes things on the side.'”

The studio audience erupted into a combination of gasps and laughter. Even a cameraman and another studio hand in the background of the shot cracked a smile when Noah mimicked everyone at the dinner table casually trying to ignore the fight. It’s a truly wonderful (and recent) moment from The Daily Show, but unless you follow its many social media accounts, you’ve probably never seen it. That’s because Noah’s comedic hot take on Melania’s shading of her husband-turned-president is from the show’s “Between the Scenes” segments that don’t air on television.

For the second year in a row, The Daily Show‘s popular digital-only program received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. They took home the trophy last year, beating out the likes of Epic Rap Battles Of History and Honest Trailers, but with this year’s nomination, Noah’s pet project has undoubtedly proven its worth beyond the scripted, blocked, and rehearsed world of the show. Segments like the host’s “fight” with the French ambassador to the United States over a World Cup joke have become just as popular as the broadcast itself, if not more so.

So why hasn’t any of it got on the air?