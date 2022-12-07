Are you still (at least slightly) angry that GLOW got cancelled before finishing that lady wrestling saga? Same. Fortunately, Miss Liberty Belle herself returns in a different badass form in a new Peacock drama series that’s executive produced and co-written by Damon Lindelof. He’s teaming up again with Betty Gilpin (they previously connected with The Hunt), who now stars as a nun (Simone) who’s fighting an almighty form of AI. The battle happens to be personal for Simone’s ex, who will be portrayed by Jake McDornan (Dopesick), and the series also hails from showrunner Tara Hernandez (the Big Bang Theory).

Peacock released a statement from the AI in question, known as Mrs. Davis, who confirms that she’s up to no good. Still, she promises that she will give her users the world, including “validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care.” She also hopes to “eradicat[e] any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.” Mrs. Davis further discounts Simone’s perspective that “my intention to enslave all of humanity…or whatever…”

That’s spooky, sure, and this might sound a little too weird and on-the-nose for our times, given that the Internet’s various social-media algorithms have been ruling a vast chunk of our collective consciousness. Yet remember that, once upon a time, plenty of people also didn’t see a need to a Watchmen reboot, and look how fantastic that turned out? From the show’s synopsis:

Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions. Gilpin will play a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.

Mrs. Davis premieres on April 20, 2023, and Peacock has delivered more stills.