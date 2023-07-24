Lana Del Rey wasn’t the only famous person picking up a service industry shift this weekend.

While in Iowa for the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race over the weekend, David Letterman dropped by a Hy-Vee supermarket in Grimes. “This is my first time in a Hy-Vee store. We don’t have them where I live and I’ve known of them through the racing team, but what I’ve known of them is the tip of the iceberg,” the former late-night host said, according to the Des Moines Register (he co-owns a race car sponsored by Hy-Vee). “So I walk in here and it’s the world of the future.”

Letterman spent roughly an hour in the store, where he “filmed a series of skits with two store employees, Caden Grimes and Elyse McIlhon. They played with a gumball machine, bagged groceries in the self-checkout area, and organized soup cans.” Letterman also ate (drank?) soup straight from the can, which should become a new tradition in the midwest.

Letterman posted about the experience on his Instagram. “I spent spent a considerable amount of my life in a grocery store in Indianapolis, and it was the last of the singular, independent owned grocery stores and I loved it,” he said in the video. And if I can give something back to the marketing community, I would like to do that – but I don’t have all day, of course.”

You can watch footage from the trip below.

I can’t wait to find out which random celebrity will be spotted pumping gas at an Exxon in West Virginia next!

(Via Des Moines Register)