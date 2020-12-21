It’s the one thing everyone — Democrats and Republicans, atheists and churchgoers, The Last Jedi defenders and The Last Jedi haters — can agree on: 2020 was bad. Like, “future-grandkids are going to ask us what it was like to live through 2020” bad.

As a farewell to this miserable year, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker is saying Death to 2020. The comedy special is a “comedic look at the year we all want to end through the eyes of the worst-informed commentators you’ll ever meet,” according to Netflix. What does that mean? I’m not sure, but it does involve Supermarket Sweep host (one good that’s happened this year) Leslie Jones wanting to describe 2020 as a train-wreck and a sh*t-show, but “that would be unfair to trains and sh*t,” so I’m interested.

Death to 2020 also features Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, and Samson Kayo, all in character as different commentators and experts discussing this year. (I’m gonna guess Jackson’s review of 2020 involves the word “f*ck” at least 25 times.) Here’s more:

“2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

Death to 2020 premieres on Netflix on December 27.