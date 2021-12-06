What is it with billionaires and bad haircuts? Mark Zuckerberg apparently can’t spend $15 from his $116 billion fortune to take a trip to Supercuts, while Elon Musk was the laughingstock of Twitter for sporting the “official haircut of no one around you telling you no.” No wonder Jeff Bezos went with the Lex Luthor look.

On Sunday’s episode of Desus & Mero, hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero had some words for Musk’s haircut. “Oh, damn!” Mero cried out after being confronted with a photo. “Elon Musk said, ‘Yo, let me go get the Richard Spencer.'” Desus added, “He spent all his Dogecoin on one toupee. He got too much money. He can get better hair than that!”

Musk’s cut is even less flattering from behind. “Come on, dog! He put the sh*t on backwards,” Mesus joked, adding, “He used the Elmer’s Glue Stick for that, dog” and, “Fam, you’re already, you’re already a supervillain. Embrace the balding, my G.” The worst part of this, according to Desus? “Grimes saw this and was like, ‘He’s hot.’”

Both hosts also wondered what aliens would think if they saw the world’s richest man with that haircut. “They’re like, ‘That’s why you got COVID,'” Desus cracked.

You can watch the Desus & Mero clip above.