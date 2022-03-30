Earlier this week, fans of the popular Marvel show Falcon And The Winter Soldier noticed that some of their favorite bloody scenes had been discretely censored, and naturally, they took to Twitter to air out their confusion.

Fans added to the thread with photos of guns, blood, and various violence being cut out of the episodes of the popular series, which premiered last year, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie. As it turns out, Disney+ had uploaded the alternate cut “by mistake.” According to EW, they are working on rectifying the mix-up and restoring it to its original, bloody mess.

Disney+ has edited scenes in #FalconAndWinterSoldier to censor violence & blood! More photos & details: https://t.co/ZymWwFN78v pic.twitter.com/K7ahLfsSqT — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 29, 2022

This comes shortly after the streaming service announced its updated parental controls due to Netflix’s Marvel content being migrated over to Disney+. The site prompted each user to set their own parental controls beginning on March 16th. “This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles,” Disney+ said in a statement. “Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney Plus as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.”

While the new alternative cut of Winter Soldier theoretically shouldn’t have affected anyone who didn’t opt for stricter controls, it seems the glitch made everyone’s accounts gore-free. Just in time for Moon Knight!