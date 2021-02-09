Disney+ Vs. HBO Max: Which Streaming Service Is A Better Value?

Welcome to Streamer Smackdown, where we’ll crush dreams, so that you, the fans, can find the platform that fits you. We’re looking at everything from content to pricing to whether you can find that beloved animated movie from your childhood that, looking back now as an adult, you realize was incredibly inappropriate and far too mature for you to be watching as a kid.

This third round is going to be rough. We’re pitting two fairly young streamers against each other: HBO Max vs. Disney+, and tasking ourselves with effectively knocking one down before it’s even gotten the chance to live. Or get to a second season, as they say in the biz. Let the games continue!

The Case For HBO Max

We’ve already established HBO Max as the underdog in the streaming wars — yet they did just enter the game, and their catalog of blockbuster franchises really makes us want to see them get a win. The platform’s got a lot going for it: a deep lineup of prestige HBO dramas carried over from the network’s older streaming service and a mind-boggling lineup of films that includes the DC Universe.

The pricing for HBO Max isn’t as flexible as enticing as what Disney+ is offering with $14.99 a month only nabbing you three simultaneous streams. But if the money’s not as much of a concern, you’ll be rewarded with dozens of kick-ass TV shows — think Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Succession, Euphoria — and the kind of blockbusters you’d normally pay to rent for a movie-night watch.

And let’s not forget the industry shakeup that HBO Max delivered after just one year in the mix. Warner Bros set a precedent when it announced that, because of the current pandemic, the studio would be releasing new movies in theaters and via streaming on the same day. We’ve already seen how that works with Wonder Woman 1984 (spoiler: it’s insanely convenient) and with buzzworthy titles like Dune, the Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, and James Gunn’s Suicide Squad set to drop this year, there’s really no better argument for subscribing if you’re a film junkie.

Pros: A massive library of guaranteed-to-be-good shows and a lineup of theatrical releases coming this year.

Cons: The original content is lacking, so if you’ve already seen older series, there’s not much on the TV side to sway you here.