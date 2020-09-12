‘Doom Patrol’ Has Been Greenlit For A Third Season On HBO Max

DC hasn’t always had the best luck with movies, but their TV shows have been both solid and diverse. Their slate is wide enough to include the acclaimed Harley Quinn animated show as well as Doom Patrol, a kooky, live-action program centered on a team of superheroes arguably even more screwed-up than that eternally grieving billionaire who dressed up like a bat. While something like the 2017 film Justice League needed to get a mulligan, Doom Patrol is doing just fine, so well, in fact, that it’s been greenlit for a third season.

Doom Patrol’s second season bowed on HBO Max back in July, bringing back such characters as Diane Guerrero’s Crazy Jane, Brendan Fraser’s Robotman, Matt Bomer’s Negative Man, April Bowlby’s Elasti-Woman, and Jovian Wade’s Cyborg. Lorded over them all is The Chief, played by no less than former James Bond Timothy Daulton — a character who, it was revealed, is responsible for turning them into unwitting superheroes. Season 2 found the team protecting The Chief’s daughter, Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro), whose own mysterious powers make her a potential threat to the world.

Doom Patrol began its life back in 2018, streaming on the DC Universe streaming service. It migrated to HBO Max during its second season, as parent company WarnerMedia owns DC films and TV.

