As Dr. Oz continues his senate run in Pennsylvania (which is not going so well for him), the TV physician has disclosed his earnings in a new filing that reveals just how much he pulled in for his controversial guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! in 2020. According to the documents, Oz earned “roughly $269,000.” However, the payment was diverted to an undisclosed charity because Dr. Oz already made a considerable amount of money from his day job and royalties.

Via The Wrap:

Other notable figures include a $2 million salary for “The Dr. Oz Show,” along with more than $7 million in ownership interest from Oz Media. He also received more than $330,000 in royalties from Columbia University for his part in developing the cardiovascular device MitraClip. The researcher also has assets totaling in the tens of millions, including stocks in Amazon and Microsoft, as well as various real estate holdings and LLCs. Oz also owns a cattle farm, which he purchased in December of last year.

Like his senate run, Oz’s stint on Jeopardy! was mired with controversy. Due to his well-known history of pushing highly questionable medical advice, fans of the beloved game show considered Oz’s presence an insult to the late Alex Trebek. A petition from over 600 former contestants even sought to get Oz’s episodes shut down before they aired, but to no avail.

“We’ve seen writers and judges frantically cross-reference answers in real time to make sure that the facts are accurate,” the contestants wrote. “To then invite Dr. Oz to guest-host is a slap in the face to all involved.”

(Via The Wrap)