What would you give up to be in a Martin Scorsese movie? For Andrew Garfield, it was sex for six months. “It was very cool, man,” the Silence actor said earlier this year on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Drew Barrymore (and probably 78 percent of the people reading this) is not impressed.

Garfield’s comments came up during Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show (the only good morning talk show), with co-host Ross Mathews cracking, “I get abstaining from sex, I mean I did that my entire 20s, right?” Barrymore replied, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, yeah, so?”

Mathews carried on the joke, adding, “We buried the lede there, that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal.” “Years,” she assured.

Barrymore and Mathews were having a larger chat about method acting, which Garfield admitted that he was “bothered by the misconception” people have of it, “this idea that method acting is f*cking bulls*it.” Barrymore, for her part, agrees with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. “I definitely, on certain projects, like when I did Grey Gardens, this film I did where I played beloved real-life woman Edie Beale, I was so nervous I didn’t really chit chat with everybody on set, I just really stayed in character,” she said.

The only thing that kept Barrymore from smashing ET with a hammer was method acting.

