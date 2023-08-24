Earlier this week, Drew Barrymore was rushed off stage during an event with actress and singer Reneé Rapp. A man in the Monday night audience reportedly approached Barrymore and demanded to speak with her.

“You know who I am,” the man yelled as Rapp sprung into action and escorted Barrymore backstage. “I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

The man was removed from the event by security, and Barrymore and Rapp resumed their conversation once they felt safe returning to the stage. However, the situation reportedly escalated as the week continued. The man was arrested outside of Barrymore’s house on Wednesday morning.

Via New York Post:

Chad Michael Busto — who shouted down Barrymore at the 92nd Street Y on Monday — was busted going door-to-door in her Southhampton neighborhood trying to track down the A-list actress, according to law enforcement sources. Busto was detained shortly after landing on the steps of Barrymore’s $6 million farmhouse, sources said. Luckily, the “The Drew Barrymore Show” star was not home at the time. It was not immediately clear what charges Busto would face for the frightening encounter.

The arrest arrives on the heels of the onstage confrontation going viral thanks to Rapp’s quick action. Barrymore later praised the actress/singer for rushing her to safety.

“Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness,” Barrymore told Rapp. “That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!”

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

(Via New York Post)