After two successful film installments , the next phase of the Duneiverse will be a show based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Frank Herbert’s son Brian and Kevin J. Anderson. Brian Herbert will also serve as an executive producer. Here is everything to know about the upcoming series. Get your spices ready.

Even though Dune has been made in many different forms and mediums, there is so much going on with that sandy planet that they can definitely squeeze a few dozen movies out of it. This seems to be Legendary Entertainment’s approach!

Plot

Sorry, but you won’t see Timothee Chalamet in this one. Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Based on Sisterhood of Dune, the novel follows the Harkonnen family, particularly two sisters, and the rise of the Bene Gesserit, a female organization in the Dune world. After the series was announced, Villeneuve expressed his own excitement. “The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.” Originally, Villeneuve was on board to direct the pilot, though he exited the series when making Dune: Part Two.

According to the official longline, the series “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

Cast

Emily Waston and Olivia Williams will star as Valya and Tula Harkonnen, a part of the Harkonnen family, who have a longstanding feud with the House Atreides. Jodhi May will portray Empress Natalya, who is married to Emperor Javicco, portrayed by Mark Strong. Shalom Brune-Franklin stars as Mikaela, a Freman woman who serves the Royal family. Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Travis Fimmel, Jade Anouka, and Chris Mason also star.

Release Date

Filming began in November 2022 and wrapped in December 2023 with an expected 2024 release date. While we don’t have a specific date yet, there should be news any day now.

Trailer

There is no trailer yet, but keep an eye out for some footage sometime soon.