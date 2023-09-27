Charlie Cox’s Next Daredevil Appearance Has Been Confirmed By Marvel

With both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA going on strike, production on Daredevil: Born Again was halted, leaving Marvel fans with no clue as to when they’d see Charlie Cox return as Daredevil after his well-received appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Turns out, that wait won’t be very long.

According to a synopsis filed to the United States Copyright Office, Cox is officially on the cast list for the upcoming Marvel series, Echo. The show will focus on the titular character who made her first live-action appearance in Hawkeye. Considering Echo has a deep connection to Daredevil’s world in the comics, it’s fitting that Cox will appear in the series. But just as Secret Invasion skewed from its source material, you never know with Marvel.

“Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles,” the synopsis reads. Other than Alaqua Cox and D’Onofrio, the cast includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Comic Book reports that Echo is tentatively scheduled to drop in January 2024. Although, there is no official release date and Marvel is reportedly looking to scale back its Disney+ output, so don’t be surprised if that release window moves.

