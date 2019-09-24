After dropping a teaser (set right after the events of the series finale) during the Emmys, Netflix has gone ahead and released a full-length trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. Once again, there’s little dialogue, other than Jesse confirming that he’s “ready” for something, but the new footage shows Walter White’s former-protégé back in Albuquerque (seems like a bad idea!) following his stay at the white supremacist compound and meeting up with Skinny Pete and Badger, the only other confirmed cast members in the movie. There’s also some familiar locations and equally familiar insects.

“If, after 12 years, you haven’t watched Breaking Bad, you’re probably not going to start now,” creator, director, and writer (and one-time cowboy) Vince Gilligan said about El Camino. “If you do, I hope that this movie would still be engaging on some level, but there’s no doubt in my mind that you won’t get as much enjoyment out of it. We don’t slow down to explain things to a non-Breaking Bad audience. I thought early on in the writing of the script, ‘Maybe there’s a way to have my cake and eat it too. Maybe there’s a way to explain things to the audience.’ If there was a way to do that, it eluded me.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes out October 11.