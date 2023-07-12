Paddy Considine Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen And Paddy Considine Both Got Snubbed By The Emmys And People Are Outraged

With the 2023 Emmy nominations out in the wild, TV fans are having strong reactions to two performances who they feel were egregiously snubbed: Elizabeth Olsen in Love & Death and Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon.

Starting with Olsen, fans were not pleased to see that the actress wasn’t recognized for her performance as real-life alleged ax murder Candy Montgomery in the HBO Max limited series Love & Death. Ironically, her co-star Jesse Plemons was nominated for Emmy, which only further sparked the fan furor as social media filled with Scarlet Witch gifs and Jennifer Lawrence on Hot Ones clips.

You can see some of the Elizabeth Olsen reactions below:

As for Considine, the actor was snubbed for his portrayal of King Viserys on the wildly popular Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. However, unlike Olsen, Considine’s co-stars were also snubbed for nominations as their fellow HBO brethren on Succession and The White Lotus dominated the drama categories. The series will just have to settle for pulling in record ratings, we guess.

Nevertheless, House of the Dragon fans were not pleased at seeing Considine’s hard work go unrecognized by the Emmys, and folks let their feelings fly on Twitter.

You can see some of the Paddy Considine reactions below:

House of the Dragon and Love & Death are available for streaming on Max.

