With the 2023 Emmy nominations out in the wild, TV fans are having strong reactions to two performances who they feel were egregiously snubbed: Elizabeth Olsen in Love & Death and Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon.

Starting with Olsen, fans were not pleased to see that the actress wasn’t recognized for her performance as real-life alleged ax murder Candy Montgomery in the HBO Max limited series Love & Death. Ironically, her co-star Jesse Plemons was nominated for Emmy, which only further sparked the fan furor as social media filled with Scarlet Witch gifs and Jennifer Lawrence on Hot Ones clips.

You can see some of the Elizabeth Olsen reactions below:

“elizabeth olsen has not received a best actress emmy nomination for her outstanding performance in love and death” me: pic.twitter.com/dxaWE5x0OV — rin ☁️ (@lizzieonfilm) July 12, 2023

I’m sorry but how does Elizabeth Olsen go from front runner to win to not even being nominated when she gave arguably the best performance of her career?!!? — west (@OlsenMyOlsen) July 12, 2023

did i just hear that elizabeth olsen didn’t get an emmy nomination?? 😃 pic.twitter.com/yekdcEqKKT — bee ᗢ (lizzie olsen’s wife) (@liizzieolsenn) July 12, 2023

the only actor form love and death that got nominated was Jesse😭😭 he was great but NO ELIZABETH OLSEN?? — leo (@ilwvandsw) July 12, 2023

ELIZABETH OLSEN WAS SNUBBED pic.twitter.com/oTrZ9rdURy — Ren (@wandasolsen) July 12, 2023

As for Considine, the actor was snubbed for his portrayal of King Viserys on the wildly popular Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. However, unlike Olsen, Considine’s co-stars were also snubbed for nominations as their fellow HBO brethren on Succession and The White Lotus dominated the drama categories. The series will just have to settle for pulling in record ratings, we guess.

Nevertheless, House of the Dragon fans were not pleased at seeing Considine’s hard work go unrecognized by the Emmys, and folks let their feelings fly on Twitter.

You can see some of the Paddy Considine reactions below:

justice for paddy considine pic.twitter.com/3DUbiNoCMK — mir 🌚 (@hileonizm) July 12, 2023

Welp. It wouldn’t be the Emmy’s without a snub, but this one hurts. Paddy Considine’s performance as Viserys Targaryen in House of the Dragon was one of the most remarkable and unforgettable in recent memory. To not even be nominated is a crime. pic.twitter.com/LkrH8Fd9Ew — Michael Gerdes (@MikeTheReviewer) July 12, 2023

paddy considine not even getting a best actor nomination has to be one of the worst snubs in emmy history #Emmys #Emmys2023 pic.twitter.com/vQ3YFF1B0y — 𝖓𝖆𝖛𝖎 (@NaviKRStan) July 12, 2023

Paddy Considine deserved a nomination if not a win for his masterclass of a performance. should've got in over Brian Cox. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Kwyuiy8yA8 — Nafss (@nafss_1998) July 12, 2023

House of the Dragon and Love & Death are available for streaming on Max.