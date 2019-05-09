HBO

That infamous coffee cup, the one that was left in the latest episode of Game of Thrones, appeared to belong to Daenerys Targaryen (she needed to warm up after that icy reception Sansa gave her). And yet! Emilia Clarke’s silence on the matter has been deafening. Would the potential ruler of the Seven Kingdoms really let the “prop people and decorators” take the blame for leaving a coffee cup out in the open when everyone knows the closest Starbucks is hundreds of miles away in King’s Landing? No. She wouldn’t — she’d blame Khal Drogo.

Clarke finally commented on the “controversy” (cuptroversy?) on her Instagram page, where she uploaded a behind-the-scenes photo of herself, Peter Dinklage, and Jason Momoa hanging out on set. “Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea,” she wrote, referring to the cup in Momoa’s hand. “Oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa… @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue.” Clarke also added the hashtags #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe and #familyvalues, the implication being that Tyrion is Daenerys and Drogo’s love child, I guess? Now there’s a twist for you.