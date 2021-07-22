Is there anything Emilia Clarke can’t do? On Wednesday night, the former Game of Thrones star—First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, Mother of Dragons, and Character With Too Many Titles—showed off her flair for accents and a possible affinity for Crocodile Dundee. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host challenged Clarke to recite Olivia Rodrigo’s song of the summer “Good 4 U” in more than a half-dozen different accents, and the actor was happy to comply.

Clarke kicked things off with her best impression of a New Yorker, which was dripping in sarcasm: “Well, good for you, you frickin’ moron. I guess you moved on real easily. Go Mets!” It was a lesson in elocution, as Clarke went on to offer interpretations of the song as an old-school California Valley Girl (“But, like, remember when you said that you, like, wanted to give me the world? Like, oh my god. As if!”), a German Fräulein, a self-composed Frenchwoman, a pissed-off Russian, and a wronged Aussie who isn’t afraid to drop a Crocodile Dundee line into the conversation (“You call that a knife?”).

Clarke finished the bit up with a spot-on Southern accent and an Irish brogue, and cracking open a can of Guinness. And you thought playing in fire and riding a dragon was impressive.

You can watch The Tonight Show clip above.