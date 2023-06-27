It’s generally considered bad form to run over your co-worker. Especially when your co-worker is star of stage and screen and Capital One commercials, Samuel L. Jackson.

“I nearly ran him over,” Emilia Clarke told Yahoo! Entertainment about her Secret Invasion co-star. “They put me in a Lada, which is like a very old Russian car. And I got in and I was like, ‘Hey, what’s with the six [shift knobs] up in here? Which one am I using? Why does it have 10 pedals?’ It’s [like] a tractor.” The Game of Thrones actress knows how to drive stick, but there’s a difference between motoring around the English countryside and having an entire Marvel production telling you, “We’ve gotta go. We’re shooting. Come on, honey. Just go.” One is slightly more stressful than the other.

Clarke continued, “So I’m like, ‘OK, I can do this. It’s just one stop.’ Get in there. We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.” Thankfully, she stopped before slamming into Jackson, who was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice” about the incident. How did Clarke feel? “I cried a little bit and someone else drove it for me.”

That’s the nice thing about dragons: they drive themselves.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)