Emily In Paris became a runaway hit for Netflix as the pandemic began. In retrospect, this shouldn’t be too surprising because creator Darren Star (to paraphrase a certain Carrie Bradshaw tagline) knows good (soap-operatic) TV. At least, he knows what will hit with the masses, and that includes not only Sex and the City but his earlier hits like Melrose Place. He’s still got the golden primetime-style touch, but time of day doesn’t really matter when it comes to streaming. Also, France is arguably in “primetime” while we’re all doing the midday thing in the U.S., but regardless, it’s hard to argue that this show found an enormous audience.

Despite the backlash over Emily’s cultural awkwardness (she doesn’t even speak French), Netflix swiftly greenlit the show for three more seasons. We’re sitting on the brink of Season 3, so let’s prepare for what’s to come next.

In other words, it’s prediction time with some speculation, especially about this dual source of relationship drama:

– Who will Emily end up dating this season? For two seasons, Emily (Lily Collins) and hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) have been doing the will-they-or-won’t-they routine. They slept together towards the end of Season 1, and then Emily got with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) while Gabriel also danced around Camille (Camille Rabat), who ended up discovering the incriminating, unwashed skillet with marks that identified back to Gabriel. Skillet drama! Just when it seemed that the stars lined up for Emily and Gabriel, though, the Season 2 finale put Camille back in the running, for better or worse (for Camille).

This season, Lucien Laviscount returns as a regular to portray Alfie (did he decide not to leave Paris?), so get ready for more puppy dog eyes from Gabriel. And if it keeps going that way, so be it. Dude, you had your chance.

– Meanwhile, back on the job…

This is where things grow even more complicated. Gabriel either enjoys sitting at a boardroom table, or he might need marketing for his restaurant, as this still suggests. Very interesting!

As well, there’s the overriding question of whether Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) will actually leave Savoir, which is sure how it felt like things were going last time the show dropped a season. And if Sylvie leaves, does that mean that Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) will head out with her? Perhaps. We might also see Madeline Wheeler (Kate Walsh) back in action after losing her year in Paris due to pregnancy. A lot has happened since that first season! We do know that Emily’s having a ball, so expect her to wanna stick this one out. After all, Emily in Chicago probably wouldn’t be much of a hit for Netflix.

Emily In Paris returns on December 21.