Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter finally got some much-anticipated screentime in Episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She’s scrappier now, which is understandable, not only because Sharon became a fugitive to help Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes during Captain America: Civil War, but she didn’t get much tangible benefit in return. Arguably, she even got the shaft because the dudes took their gear and went on to spar with Tony Stark’s side of the beef during that film. And what did Sharon get? She got a kiss, which led to some “backlash” because it seemed icky for Steve and Sharon to kiss when he was in love with her great aunt.

VanCamp addressed the fuss earlier this week while telling Variety that “Some of these storylines play and some of them don’t.” Well, VanCamp is still fielding questions about that kiss, and while speaking to The Wrap, she reminded fans that there’s a significant detail about that kiss that shines some light on the issue:

“I think it’s important to point out, and I just literally thought about this talking about it all day, is he kissed her. I don’t think I’ve ever said that. But that is important to note.”

She’s not wrong. Let’s look at the clip in question.

Steve definitely made the first move. Yes, Sharon did kiss him back, but yeah, he did it first! And I still would really like to know if Steve ‘fessed up to Peggy about this when he went time traveling (to spend decades with her) at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Surely, the subject came up, right? Maybe we’ll see it addressed in an episode of Marvel’s What If…?, an animated series that explores alternate realities and should arrive sometime in 2021. Even though that show won’t be canon, I’d enjoy any (fun) elaboration from Marvel Studios at all.

VanCamp added to the Wrap that she doesn’t believe Sharon is angry at Steve. Rather, “I think it’s more anger at the establishment and the government.” Totally fair.

(Via The Wrap)