In late July, Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s death at age 25 stunned his family, friends, the HBO audience, and the pop-culture world at large. Tributes immediately began to pour in, and his co-stars weighed in with emotional outpourings about Cloud’s “open soul” and the profound effect he had on those around him. Nearly two months later, an official cause of death has been pronounced.

Via TMZ, Cloud succumbed to a lethal cocktail, albeit accidentally so, of drugs:

Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and more in what’s being ruled an accidental overdose … TMZ has learned. According to the Alameda County Coroner, the “Euphoria” star suffered acute intoxication from the combination of drugs which also included benzodiazepine.

Following Cloud’s passing, his mother shut down rumors that his death may have been “intentional,” although it’s understood that Cloud had been distraught following the recent funeral of his father, and the young actor had also never hidden his struggles with his mental health.

Cloud portrayed drug-dealing Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on Euphoria, which was actually his first leap into acting after being discovered in Manhattan. His star quickly rose, and he had wrapped two films (including an Untitled Monster Movie for Universal Pictures) prior to his passing. Cloud had also been filming Freaky Tales with Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn.

