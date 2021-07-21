Netflix can’t stop (and won’t stop, thank goodness) cranking out the content, and a sparkling new set of arrivals will be here for August. This means that not only will you have a good reason to hide from the heat, but also that Delta variant. With that in mind, there’s so much coming that it’s worth listing the biggest titles to come, and that includes an installment in The Witcher franchise. Not only that, but Sandra Oh’s newest TV show (don’t worry, she’ll still wrap up Killing Eve with a fourth and final season for BBC America) will suck us into the surprisingly dramatic side of academia.
In addition, the charismatic Jason Momoa stars in his own Netflix movie while the latest The Kissing Booth effort sees the final (?) film of the trilogy. Narcos fans will be thrilled to see a new crime docuseries on the way that revolves around coke, coke, and more coke from two notorious stinkers who reveled in evading law enforcement. And there’s an offbeat series that will bring you Halloween vibes in the dead of summer, so get your bingewatching instincts ready.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix film streaming 8/23)
To tide us over until The Witcher‘s second season arrives with more grumpy Geralt of Rivia, please set your calendars accordingly for this prequel anime film. The picture will go back in time to explore the early monster-hunting years of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, who appears to be enjoying himself a lot more than his successor. Theo James voices the character, who will be live-action portrayed by Kim Bodnia further down the line. At least we’ll know that, although the iconic Witcher baths only recently become canon, they’ve always been there, at least retroactively. Also, zombies.
The Chair (Netflix series streaming 8/20)
Sandra Freaking Oh headlines this show about the first woman of color to become chair at a prominent university. In the process of adjusting to her job, she confronts dizzyingly high expectations while one of the university’s cornerstone programs is tanking. Jay Duplass co-stars, and are we ready for Sandra Oh supremacy yet? This trailer also features the latest song (aptly titled, “Oh!”) from viral punk teen stars The Linda Lindas.
Sweet Girl (Netflix film streaming 8/20)
Sweet Tooth, this ain’t. Yet the wordplay will fall by the wayside when Jason Momoa’s hellbent upon revenge against the pharmaceutical company who he believes are responsible for his wife’s death. He’s searching for the truth and attempting to protect his daughter, and he’s flanked by The Hangover trilogy’s Justin Bartha, who’s not so funny here. Seriously, Momoa might be all over the streaming realm these days, but everything he does is worth watching, and this film might work a little social good, too.
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix series streaming 7/4)
There’s so much blow in this trailer, which gives the documentary treatment to the excess-filled life of two childhood pals who transformed into powerful Miami drug kingpins over the course of decades. There’s a tiger and bullfighting and speedboats and money flying everywhere, it’s no wonder why “Los Muchachos” were so darn popular. They were also slippery fellows, due to their world-champ powerboat-racing status. A $2 billion empire eventually came crumbling down, but not without a valiant fight from the duo and their prosecuting opponents.
The Kissing Booth 3 (Netflix film streaming 8/11)
This objectively bad franchise can’t seem to quit, but this might be the end of the trilogy line. At least Joey King is doing well for herself here, although this installment sees her character wringing her hands over whether to go to college with her best friend, Lee, or dreamy-faced Noah. Yes, this is very silly stuff, but watch the clicks roll in regardless.
Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix series streaming 8/13)
This pulpy series caters to a niche audience but might find a devoted mainstreamish fanbase, too. There’s sex, magic, revenge, and felines on hand for an early 1990s filmmaker, who’s attempting to make it big in Hollywood, but things get very spooky. Halloween arrives early this year, and since time means nothing anymore, it’s all good.
Here’s the full list of titles coming to Netflix in August:
Avail. TBA
Comedy Premium League
D.P.
Avail. 8/1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Avail. 8/3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Avail. 8/4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
Avail. 8/6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Avail. 8/8
Quartet
Avail. 8/9
Shaman King
Avail. 8/10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold
Untold: Malice at the Palace
Avail. 8/11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
Avail. 8/12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Avail. 8/13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Avail. 8/15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Avail. 8/16
Walk of Shame
Avail. 8/17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
Avail. 8/18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Avail. 8/19
Like Crazy
Avail. 8/20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Avail. 8/23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Avail. 8/24
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Avail. 8/25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Avail. 8/26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
Avail. 8/27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Avail. 8/28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Avail. 8/31
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in August:
Leaving 8/1
American Assassin
Leaving 8/4
#cats_the_mewvie
Leaving 8/7
The Promise
Leaving 8/9
El Cartel: Seasons 1 & 2
Nightcrawler
Leaving 8/12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
Leaving 8/14
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/15
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
Leaving 8/20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
Leaving 8/22
1BR
Leaving 8/26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Leaving 8/27
A Princess for Christmas
Leaving 8/29
Strange but True
Leaving 8/30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
Leaving 8/31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife