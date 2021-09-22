Netflix greets the brisk air of fall with the realization that summer didn’t really happen this year, so they’re going to keep the home-party going for us while we avoid state fairs. Also, the witching season is upon us, which means that there’s a few fistfuls of spooky offerings, including the Penn Badgley-starring You, now entering its third round of stalker antics. The tables have truly turned on Joe, though, and that’s a serendipitous counterpoint to the sophomore season of Sexy Beasts, which is landing as a surprise.
For fans of zombie pictures (and their prequels), Zack Snyder returns with his speedy followup to Army of the Dead, and that promises fewer members of the dead but more heisting. On a sadder note, Margaret Qualley stars in a series adaptation that might send some award rumblings in her direction, and for a still somber but more uplifting selection, a Princess Diana musical is coming, too. If you’re still not satisfied, there’s plenty more to browse through below, including the final Shameless season.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.
You: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/15)
Nothing says (twisted) family bonding like two parents digging a grave for their murder victims while an infant sits in his car seat and does his best to amuse himself. Yikes. From the looks of things, this show somehow manages to sustain its own gimmick after a second season of barely containing its own crazy (and careening off a cliff). Near the end of that sophomore round, Stalker Joe (Penn Badgley) found himself trapped in a relationship with a woman, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who’s just as homicidal (if not more) as he is. Naturally, it seemed that Joe didn’t quite learn his lesson by the end of the season, and we saw him noticing that he’s got an attractive neighbor that perhaps he might stalk. This sounds like a good time for the ghost of Beck to deliver a lecture, and who knows what shall happen there, but in the Season 3 trailer, Joe appears to be scared out of his mind. (Good!) Love definitely has the upper hand, or so it appears, but Joe’s awfully nervous that his kid will follow in his parents’ footsteps.
Army of Thieves (Netflix film streaming 10/29)
Netflix bet on dead with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and that bet apparently paid off handsomely, which is a good thing because there’s already a prequel in the can and on the way to your queue. Matthias Schweighöfer returns to the franchise as Dieter, a then-bank teller who’s recruited by a very convincing Nathalie Emmanuel (who promises “a life less ordinary”) to begin his heisting career. Of course, this prequel isn’t entirely devoid of zombies. The outbreak already existed, given that this is Snyder’s zombie universe, and soon enough, the safes start cracking, or rather, Dieter gets to cracking them. In the process, he gets sucked into a lot more action that he probably bargained for, including a speedboat chase.
MAID (Netflix series streaming 10/1)
Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) stars in this heartbreaking adaptation of Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. This will, clearly, be a difficult watch, but Qualley’s raw portrayal (of a woman who flees an abusive relationship to go through exceedingly difficult times to break the cycle for her daughter) yields a burgeoning star.
Sexy Beasts: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 10/7)
Well, no one expected this show to return so soon, so I guess that one could consider it a… force of nature? It’s a nightmare of a concept, and one can’t look away from the trainwrecky aspect of people going into hours of prosthetic work to go on a date. And I’m not sure, really, if these contestants find it more or less hurtful to be rejected without any consideration of looks? That’s either so much better or so much worse than the usual dating hell out there. Yet obviously, someone did this poor rabbit dirty. Will Rob Delaney return as well? Surely, he can’t let the bunny down.
Diana: The Musical (Netflix special streaming 10/1)
On the heels of even more The Crown Emmy wins (it’s almost cruel to other contenders at this point), here’s the streaming debut (which undoubtedly also finds inspiration in Hamilton success on Disney+) ahead of this production’s official Broadway debut to shine even more of a light on Princess Diana’s legacy. Unfortunately, the secrecy so far means that we can’t make promises on quality, but this is almost guaranteed to get a rise out of Piers Morgan, so that’s a virtue in its own right.
Coming Soon
A World Without
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts
Call My Agent: Bollywood
Encounters: Season 1
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Inspector Koo
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Avail. 10/1
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
The Guilty
MAID
Paik’s Spirit
Scaredy Cats
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
Swallow
A Knight’s Tale
An Inconvenient Truth
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
As Good as It Gets
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
Bad Teacher
The Cave
Desperado
The Devil Inside
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Team
The DUFF
Eagle Eye
Endless Love
Ghost
Gladiator
Hairspray
The Holiday
Jet Li’s Fearless
The Karate Kid
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Léon: The Professional
Malcolm X
Observe and Report
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Project X
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Rumor Has It…
Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Step Brothers
The Ugly Truth
Till Death
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Unthinkable
Waterworld
Zodiac
Avail. 10/3
Scissor Seven: Season 3
Upcoming Summer
Avail. 10/4
On My Block: Season 4
Avail. 10/5
Escape The Undertaker
Avail. 10/6
Bad Sport
Baking Impossible
The Blacklist: Season 8
Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
The Five Juanas
Love Is Blind: Brazil
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Avail. 10/7
The Billion Dollar Code
Sexy Beasts: Season 2
The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
Avail. 10/8
A Tale Dark & Grimm
Family Business: Season 3
Grudge / Kin
LOL Surprise: The Movie
My Brother, My Sister
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pretty Smart
Avail. 10/9
Blue Period
Insidious: Chapter 2
Avail. 10/11
The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
Going in Style
The King’s Affection
Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
Avail. 10/12
Bright: Samurai Soul
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
Mighty Express: Season 5
The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
Smart People
Avail. 10/13
Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate
Hiacynt
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Reflection of You
Violet Evergarden the Movie
Avail. 10/14
Another Life: Season 2
In the Dark: Season 3
One Night in Paris
Avail. 10/15
CoComelon: Season 4
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
Karma’s World
Little Things: Season 4
My Name
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
The Trip
You: Season 3
Avail. 10/16
Misfit: The Series
Victoria & Abdul
Avail. 10/19
In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo
Avail. 10/20
Found
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
Love Is Blind: Brazil
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
Avail. 10/21
Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6
Insiders
Komi Can’t Communicate
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & goop
Avail. 10/22
Adventure Beast
Dynasty: Season 4
Inside Job
Little Big Mouth
Locke & Key: Season 2
Maya and the Three
More than Blue: The Series
Roaring Twenties
Avail. 10/24
We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks
Avail. 10/25
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Avail. 10/26
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3
Sex: Unzipped
Avail. 10/27
Begin Again
Hypnotic
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2
Sintonia: Season 2
Wentworth: Season 8
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 3
The Motive
Avail. 10/29
Army of Thieves
Dear Mother
Mythomaniac: Season 2
Roaring Twenties
Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A
The Time It Takes
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in October:
Leaving 10/1
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Tales From the Hood 2
Leaving 10/3
Angel Has Fallen
Leaving 10/6
Real Steel
Leaving 10/14
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin
Leaving 10/15
The Creative Brain
Leaving 10/17
U Turn
Leaving 10/20
Containment: Season 1
Free Fire
Leaving 10/21
The Hummingbird Project
Leaving 10/23
The Mist: Season 1
Leaving 10/27
Rango
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Leaving 10/28
Pup Star
Leaving 10/29
The 12th Man
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving 10/1
60 Days In: Season 5
Angels & Demons
Battle: Los Angeles
Beowulf
Billy on the Street: Seasons 1-5
Catch Me If You Can
The Da Vinci Code
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Forged in Fire: Season 6
The Heartbreak Kid
The Impossible
Inception
Legally Blonde
Mile 22
Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
Reckoning: Limited Series
Snowden
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny
Yes Man