Netflix greets the brisk air of fall with the realization that summer didn’t really happen this year, so they’re going to keep the home-party going for us while we avoid state fairs. Also, the witching season is upon us, which means that there’s a few fistfuls of spooky offerings, including the Penn Badgley-starring You, now entering its third round of stalker antics. The tables have truly turned on Joe, though, and that’s a serendipitous counterpoint to the sophomore season of Sexy Beasts, which is landing as a surprise.

For fans of zombie pictures (and their prequels), Zack Snyder returns with his speedy followup to Army of the Dead, and that promises fewer members of the dead but more heisting. On a sadder note, Margaret Qualley stars in a series adaptation that might send some award rumblings in her direction, and for a still somber but more uplifting selection, a Princess Diana musical is coming, too. If you’re still not satisfied, there’s plenty more to browse through below, including the final Shameless season.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.

You: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 10/15)

Nothing says (twisted) family bonding like two parents digging a grave for their murder victims while an infant sits in his car seat and does his best to amuse himself. Yikes. From the looks of things, this show somehow manages to sustain its own gimmick after a second season of barely containing its own crazy (and careening off a cliff). Near the end of that sophomore round, Stalker Joe (Penn Badgley) found himself trapped in a relationship with a woman, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who’s just as homicidal (if not more) as he is. Naturally, it seemed that Joe didn’t quite learn his lesson by the end of the season, and we saw him noticing that he’s got an attractive neighbor that perhaps he might stalk. This sounds like a good time for the ghost of Beck to deliver a lecture, and who knows what shall happen there, but in the Season 3 trailer, Joe appears to be scared out of his mind. (Good!) Love definitely has the upper hand, or so it appears, but Joe’s awfully nervous that his kid will follow in his parents’ footsteps.

Army of Thieves (Netflix film streaming 10/29)

Netflix bet on dead with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and that bet apparently paid off handsomely, which is a good thing because there’s already a prequel in the can and on the way to your queue. Matthias Schweighöfer returns to the franchise as Dieter, a then-bank teller who’s recruited by a very convincing Nathalie Emmanuel (who promises “a life less ordinary”) to begin his heisting career. Of course, this prequel isn’t entirely devoid of zombies. The outbreak already existed, given that this is Snyder’s zombie universe, and soon enough, the safes start cracking, or rather, Dieter gets to cracking them. In the process, he gets sucked into a lot more action that he probably bargained for, including a speedboat chase.

MAID (Netflix series streaming 10/1)

Margaret Qualley (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) stars in this heartbreaking adaptation of Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. This will, clearly, be a difficult watch, but Qualley’s raw portrayal (of a woman who flees an abusive relationship to go through exceedingly difficult times to break the cycle for her daughter) yields a burgeoning star.