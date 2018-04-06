‘Everything Sucks!’ Has Been Cancelled After One Season On Netflix

In a disappointing turn of events, Netflix has chosen to cancel their series Everything Sucks! after just one season. Despite mostly positive reviews and a warm reception from audiences (an 89% metric from viewers), Everything Sucks! will join the short list of shows — including Girlboss, Haters Back Off, Gypsy and The Get Down — that only got a single season from the streaming giant.

Beyond having a truly incredible soundtrack and pitch-perfect ’90s cultural references, Everything Sucks! was a poignant coming of age story with a diverse cast of truly talented kids. It managed to capture the universally confusing feelings of adolescence while telling very specific and unique stories at the same time. If you’ve ever dealt with well-meaning yet humiliating parents or realized that you were super gay at a Tori Amos concert, Everything Sucks! was the show for you.

Despite a cliffhanger ending, it’s still worthwhile to check out the shortlived series about drama nerds, a/v club geeks, and the retro alien movie that they make along the way. Everything Sucks! is definitely one of those shows that makes you feel a little less alone in the world, so it’s a shame that it’s gone so soon.

