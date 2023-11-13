It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost nine years since the original Exploding Kittens card game went viral on Kickstarter and made enough money for several tons of cat food, but it has, and we have not been able to escape them since.

The popular card game spawned numerous spinoff games, puzzles, and “NSFW greeting cards” for some reason. And now the kittens have their own Netflix show where they will continue to explode for your entertainment.

Exploding Kittens comes from King of the Hill’s Mike Judge and The Office’s Greg Daniels’ animation company, Bandera Entertainment, and stars Tom Ellis as God Cat, who is sent back to earth in the form of a cat. But where there is God Cat, there is also Devil Cat, and that’s when the chaos ensues. Here is the official synopsis:

The eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats. From the Executive Producers of Beavis & Butthead, King of the Hill, and The Office comes a new animated adult comedy series based on the popular card game EXPLODING KITTENS.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has ventured into exploding felines. The streamer also created an Exploding Kittens mobile game last year, so you can simultaneously play the card game, video game, and watch the show, if that’s what you’re into.

The teaser trailer for my show just dropped! I've spent the past four years on this, and I'm so excited to show you one glorious minute of footage. https://t.co/0WksOB3x1E — The Oatmeal (@Oatmeal) November 11, 2023

Exploding Kittens will debut on Netflix in 2024. Check out the trailer above.