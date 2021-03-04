If any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan felt skeptical about whether introducing Phase Four on the small screen would go well, WandaVision dashed any fears by midseason. Not only did this show prove to be the weirdest entry of the MCU so far, but Disney+ kept executing successful cliffhangers that delivered seamlessly into the next episode, and then Kevin Feige did the thing, y’all. With one deft maneuver (recasting Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Pietro with Evan Peters), he not only swapped out Quicksilver(s) but also handily fused the MCU and Fox superhero universes, and the audience wholeheartedly respected this solitary chess move that looked toward the future. Now, we’re staring down a finale and Scarlet Witch joining Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The implications of these developments are vast already. Disney+ and Marvel Studios can now pull mutants into the game, and who knows, we might even see Deadpool shimmy into the party (with F-bombs) sooner than expected. It’s mind-boggling, how casually this is all going down (after the arguably overwrought, 23-film long Infinity Saga), and yes, this early 2021 rollercoaster is not over yet. Loki will arrive in June, and before March ends, we’ll be seeing the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As with WandaVision, we’ve got a wishlist, so let’s get down to business.

1. The Begrudging Buddy-Comedy Chemistry We Were Promised: The rivalry between Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson/Falcon ignited during Captain America: Winter Soldier, despite Bucky being under mind control. Sam and Steve Rogers founded their military-based friendship and teamed up against Bucky, even though Bucky wasn’t himself, and after Bucky began to break free of his HYDRA mind-shackles, his “until the end of the line” best friend had found a new best buddy. It’s no wonder that these two never liked each other, and this suggestion became explicit with Sam refusing to give back-seat Bucky any legroom in Captain America: Civil War.

Granted, this animosity took a (more figurative) back seat until the final moments of Avengers: Endgame when Steve passed the shield to Sam. Bucky signaled his acquiescence to this decision with a slight nod, but you know that had to string, knowing that Steve entrusted Sam with the position’s honor. Now that they’re living in a post-Steve Rogers world, these two don’t even have to pretend to be nice to each other, but there’s every indication that they’ll work together, whether by choice or by necessity. Don’t expect them to entirely play nice, though. Expect one-liners and grumpiness, and it should be a real blast for viewers while the MCU shifts back into full-on action mode.

2. Sharon Carter Kicking Ass And Being A Huge Part Of This Fine Mess: I didn’t expect to see Agent 13 back again, and without the official agent title, but here we are. She showed up in the show’s Super Bowl trailer around the 1:00 mark, all exasperated-sounding with both Bucky and Sam, before kicking bad-guy booty.

Heck yeah. It’s she who previously became Steve Rogers’ love interest, even making out with him in front of Sam and Bucky in Civil War. Yes, it’s fantastic to have her back and wonder where she’s been hanging for years. It sounds like she’s been in the wind, so to speak, and probably a fugitive from the law, but one must also imagine that things are incredibly awkward these days for Sharon. The last time we saw much of her, she was kissing Steve, and at the end of Endgame, he decided to travel back in time to be with his one true love, Peggy Carter… who happens to be Sharon’s aunt. Hopefully, this will be verbally addressed, at least in passing, but otherwise, yeah, Sharon did not look too impressed to see Sam and Bucky as their stories pick up after Avengers: Endgame.