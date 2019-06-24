AMC

The A-story in this week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Skidmark,” concerns Daniel, who has been living alone in a warehouse for what appears to be a very long time. He’s spending his days disarming booby traps, listening to records, and hanging out with his cat, Skidmark. It appears to have been a lonely, solitary life, as each day passes by inconsequentially.

Meanwhile, Strand — who Daniel threatened two episodes ago to shoot in the face if he ever saw him again — is still endeavoring to steal Daniel’s plane so that he can save his friends. He recruits Sarah, Wendell, and Charlie in this effort, but Charlie finds herself trapped in the back seat of Daniel’s car as he drives it away. Of course, nothing gets by Daniel — when he left the warehouse to go disarm more booby traps, he took the plane’s instrument panel with him so that Strand couldn’t take the plane. He also realizes that Charlie is in his backseat under blankets, but the two end up bonding over music and some shared interests. We discover that Daniel inherited the warehouse from whoever it was that had been setting all the booby traps, essentially killing people so that this unknown person could have access to their supplies. Daniel took it upon himself to disarm the person’s booby traps. Charlie aids him with one, but it unleashes a small horde of zombies, which Daniel lures away for some reason. Left with no other choice, Strand has to use the plane’s propellors to kill the walkers and save Daniel, but it leaves the plane inoperable.

The storyline actually doesn’t make that much sense. We still don’t really understand why Daniel is in Texas, how he survived the events of the season 3 finale (with no apparent scarring after being shot in the face), or why he’s holding down the fort at the warehouse. The story seems largely tacked on to forge a bond between Charlie and Daniel, as well as redeem Strand in Daniels’ eyes. It’s much like the episode last season between Charlie and Alicia, where the writers basically take two people that hate each other and forge a bond in 42 minutes. The episode does hint, however, that we may find out more, after Daniel leaves the warehouse, allowing Strand and Company to take it over.