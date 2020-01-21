Will The Fifth Season Of ‘Better Call Saul’ Be The Last For Kim Wexler?

In the latest teaser for the fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy asks Kim, “What if I have the urge to tell you something and you don’t like what you hear?” That “something” almost certainly concerns Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, and the fifth season of Saul is expected to cover the fallout of that decision, particularly in how it concerns his relationship with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

We have seen how Jimmy’s rocky relationship with his brother, Chuck, helped transform him into Saul. However, at the outset of the fifth season, Jimmy still has one moral anchor left in Kim Wexler. The problem with that moral anchor is that Jimmy often feels judged by her; he often feels like Kim is keeping him from his full potential. If full-on morally bankrupt Saul Goodman is Jimmy’s “full potential,” then yes, that’s exactly what Kim is doing. And for good reason.

The question is: How long can she hang on to this version of Jimmy? Can Kim let Jimmy go before it’s too late, or will Kim hang on too long and become collateral damage to Jimmy’s messy transformation? Will it ruin her career? Will it end her life? We don’t know yet, because Kim never makes an appearance in Breaking Bad. Is it because she’s gone? Because she’s dead? Or does she still exist in Albuquerque, quietly helping Jimmy pull strings from behind the scenes? Or will Jimmy’s last “moral” act as Jimmy be letting Kim go before he completely gives into the sleaze-bag lawyer he was always meant to be?

Tune in to find out. Better Call Saul returns on February 23rd for its fifth season. It will be the penultimate season of the series.