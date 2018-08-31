At Long Last, There Is An Unofficial ‘Frasier’ Card Game

Getty Image

If you were alive in the 1990s and at any point in your life wanted people to think you were smart, it’s very likely you’ve watched at least one episode of Frasier. The Cheers spinoff ran for 11(!) seasons on NBC, and racked up a million awards, accolades, and parodies.

While Frasier may or may not be part of the television reboot craze, there are legions of people who still swear by the pompous antics of Frasier and Niles and the significantly-less-pompous antics of Marty, Daphne, and Roz. And thanks to its availability on Netflix and other platforms, more and more people are discovering and re-discovering Frasier all the time.

But hey, maybe you’ve always loved Frasier on a much deeper level than other people, and you wish there was a way that you could live inside the rich mythology created by the show. If that’s the case, you’re in luck, because one intrepid fan has created an unofficial Frasier card game. It is, as you can imagine, free, and it resembles other party of collectible card games. And boy, is it ever true to the spirit of the show.

Frasier Cards

Fancy! Just like Frasier would like it.

The “cutthroat dinner party card game” includes hosts, favors, mishaps, and as with any wonderful Frasier episode, tangents! You can find the full rules for the game here, and you can download the cards (for at-home printing) right here.

Here’s just hoping things don’t get too out of hand.

Frasier Cards

Oh really now, Niles.