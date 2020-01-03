The new year saw the departure of Friends from Netflix, where it long lived as one of the service’s most popular streamers. But 2020 brought something else: an extremely well-timed social media joke from one of the actresses who played Ross and Rachel’s daughter, as caught by Entertainment Weekly.

Two decades back, Noelle Sheldon and her twin sister Calli served double duty as Emma, the child of the NBC show’s most dramatic on-again-off-again-then-on-then-off-etc.-etc. couple. In the season 10 episode “The One With the Cake,” Chandler and Monica reluctantly attend Emma’s first birthday parties, which coincided with a romantic trip. When asked if they want to send Emma a message to be heard when she’s older, Chandler offers a pissy retort.

“Hi, Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” Chandler says. Monica adds, “We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way — you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

Jump 17 years, when Emma would be 18, and here’s Noelle, clearly planning a long con joke she deployed on January 1, 2020. “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop) Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!” she wrote.

The episode aired in October, 2003, and though Noelle could have maybe waited another 10 months to make a callback joke on Instagram, who’s going to be a stickler about an internet joke?

Noelle and her sister have continued to act since their years as toddler thespians. In fact, they both appeared in Jordan Peele’s Us. They don’t turn 18 till June 17 of this year.

