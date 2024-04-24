This May is the 20th anniversary of the Friends series finale. The episode, “The Last One,” aired on May 6, 2004, and was seen by over 52 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched non-Super Bowl broadcasts ever. The Friends cast is debating how to celebrate the anniversary of the finale, while also being respectful to Matthew Perry, who died in October 2023.

“The prospect of having a reunion or a formal get-together without Matthew is bittersweet. There will be a huge void,” a source told Us Weekly. “[But] they know Matthew would’ve wanted them to carry on and celebrate the show. So that’s very much on their minds as they move forward.”

According to the source, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer still “talk via group chats as well as one-on-ones.” They added, “Matthew’s death reminded them how precious life is and the importance of catching up with each other more frequently. It underlined the unbreakable bond they share and the need to look out for each other.”

There’s another big anniversary coming up this year.

The actors are “all aware” of birthdays and anniversaries that are coming up, says the source, explaining that the cast has had “ongoing discussions” about how to celebrate the finale’s milestone. “They will most certainly be commemorating it somehow,” continues the source, noting that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer will likely post something on social media and get together privately. (The 30th anniversary of the show’s 1994 debut will take place in September.)

For now, you can watch the Friends finale (and every other episode) on Max.

(Via Us Weekly)