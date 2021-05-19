After literally teasing fans last week with a brief teaser that only showed a silhouette of the cast members walking together from the back, HBO Max dropped the big guns with the official trailer for Friends: The Reunion. In the emotional two minute promo for the long overdue reunion, we finally get to see the cast of Friends together again. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, they’re all here, and clearly overwhelmed to all be in the same place at the same time after so many years.

In the montage that’s filled with both tears and laughter, the beloved cast looks back at the legacy of the show and the whirlwind experience of being young actors who were instantly catapulted to insane levels of fame. Hosted by James Corden and punctuated with special guests, Friends: The Reunion show appears to be a mix of interviews, table reads, and a nostalgic trip back to the set of the blockbuster sitcom that defined the ’90s if not a whole generation of viewers.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Our favorite friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family.

Friends: The Reunion streams on May 27 on HBO Max.