From snackmakers to sports betting companies, everyone is trying to jump onboard the Game of Thrones train ahead of the eighth and final season premiere on Sunday. Even television news magazines like 60 Minutes, whose correspondent, Anderson Cooper, is airing a special preview ahead of Sunday’s 9 p.m. ET/PT air time at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The segment will feature numerous interviews and set visits, as well as an exclusive clip. To get things started, CBS released a short clip in which Kit Harington gives Cooper a tour.

“For a fan of the show, it’s like visiting a shrine,” Cooper says of visiting the Game of Thrones prop warehouse. “There are stacks of dummy dead bodies from forgotten battles, dragon head skulls — even Kit Harington’s costume, which weighs about 30 pounds.” Cue Harington handing over Jon Snow’s recognizable coat, capes and furs to Cooper via a single hanger and telling him to hold it. The correspondent bursts into laughter and looks at the actor in amazement. “I can barely hold this thing!”

Harington also shows off the late Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) fake decapitated head, still attached to a prop pike, where King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) had it placed for all to see at the end of season one. Aside from 60 Minutes‘ short preview, however, a press release reveals that Cooper will also be speaking with author George R.R. Martin, showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff, and cast members Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and others. He’ll also be visiting the set of Castle Black, the home of the Night’s Watch.

(Via CBS News)