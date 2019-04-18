Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Of the many takeaways from Sunday night’s Game of Thrones premiere, one of them was essentially: What the hell is up with Bran? The youngest living Stark sibling spent the episode lurking around the courtyard in Winterfell, just generally kind of weirding everyone out with his creepy, borderline menacing stare. (Although no one got the brunt of the stare more so than Jaime Lannister, who is the one who put Bran in a wheelchair in the first place.)

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who portrays Bran on the show, was asked about the intense stare down between Bran and Jaime.

“I’m getting good at this kind of intense stare, but it’s actually aided by the fact that I’m completely blind when I’m on set,” he explained. I don’t have my glasses, and I don’t have contact lenses.” When asked how thick his glasses are, Wright admitted that they’re not that thick, but he needs them to see.

“I remember I was doing one scene in season seven with Sophie Turner who plays Sansa, and she said ‘Isaac, your stare is like, you’re staring into my soul,'” he recalled in an anecdote about his stare. “And I said, ‘I can’t see you, that’s why.'”

As to the theory of whether Bran is actually the Night King, Wright stayed mum. “I can neither confirm nor deny,” he quipped. Well at least we don’t have much longer to wait — all will presumably be revealed in the series finale on May 19.