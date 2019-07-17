Getty Image

Depending on who you ask, the final season of Game of Thrones was either not very good or really, really bad. Most of the show’s cast and crew have come to the eighth season’s defense, especially when it comes to how showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss handled it. Even so, fan petitions against, and voluminous complaints about, the pair have dominated the conversation. And sure, Thrones‘ final bow did earn a whopping 32 Emmy Award nominations on Tuesday, but the anger remains.

Which had led some to suspect that Benioff and Weiss’ late-minute decision to skip the Game of Thrones panel at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con had something to do with all the ire. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the show’s official Twitter account announced some late changes to the panel’s lineup late Wednesday. Aside from the two showrunners, director Miguel Sapochnik, and actors Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel are no longer attending. Though Jacob Anderson, John Bradley, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham, Conleth Hill, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright will still be there.