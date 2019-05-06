‘Game Of Thrones’ Death Watch: Beware Of Weasels With Crossbows

HBO

The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me.

Season 8, Episode 4 – “The Last Stark”

WHO DIED THIS WEEK?

HBO

Missandei

Missandei’s death puts me in a tricky spot. On one hand, it makes me very sad. Missandei was cool. She and Grey Worm were easily the best couple in all of the Seven Kingdoms, or at least they were until Tormund adopted Ghost and headed North. (There’s your damn spin-off, HBO.) I wanted them to be as happy as they wanted themselves to be, sitting on some beach, sipping umbrella drinks, just sighing peacefully as the sun sets on another perfect day in paradise.

On the other hand, I feel very validated, albeit belatedly. It was the speech, the one I just mentioned, the one where she and Grey Worm made very specific plans on the eve of a very dangerous battle. This, as I discussed at length, is a violation of Rule Number One of action movies. It was kind of a violation of two rules, actually, because their conversation was a mix of the “one last job” speech and the “one week until retirement speech.” The show made me look prettyyyyy silly by having both of them survive the Battle of Winterfell. It threw everything I knew about the world into flux. If characters can just talk like this and survive, I mean, what’s next? A bad guy inviting the hero to an expensive dinner and then explaining — via a long monologue — that they are so different?

Unacceptable. Just madness. Apologies to Missandei, who, again, seemed very cool, and whose death might end up pushing Daenerys and Grey Worm into some very rash decisions in the very near future, but she had to go just to keep the universe from folding in on itself. Rules are rules.

Rhaegal the Dragon

HBO

This sucks and not just for the reasons you think. Yes, clearly, there’s the obvious one where the show has now killed off a dragon in two consecutive weeks, almost as though someone said “Yooooo, we’ve only got a few episodes left and we need to figure out how to even things up a little, considering one contender has two dragons and another has an ice dragon and the one we want to portray as the most formidable has zero dragons. But how?” Well, that’s how. You take one out as a casualty of war and you take a second one out just en route to the fight, before it even starts in full. I’m mad. I’m really mad. Part of me wishes Jon Snow had died instead. There, I said it.

I do understand, though. It’s been an issue on the show for a while now. Why didn’t the lady with three firebreathing dragons and a singular obsession with ruling the kingdoms just go take the kingdoms with her three dragons? The show needs obstacles and fair fights and, even though it would have been hilarious if Dany roasted King’s Landing multiple seasons ago and we all just kept watching as the show became a glorified network procedural about life under Queen Daenerys, taking out the winged beasts of doom gets us there quickest. Fine. Ugh, but fine.

The more important reason this sucks, though, is that last season, when the big dumb crossbow was introduced, I titled an edition of this very Death Watch column “Ain’t Nobody Killing A Dragon With A Damn Crossbow” and now I look like a fool. Again. In my defense, this was before we saw the Night King take down a dragon with a magical javelin. We were all very naive then. But still, this is hurtful to me, personally.

Euron really knocked a dragon out of the sky with a crossbow, man. That’s wild.

Gendry, emotionally

HBO

There’s a degree to which this is playing fast and loose with the terms set forth by the column’s title (“Death Watch”), seeing as Gendry is still quite alive. The counterpoint to this is that a person rarely survives having their chest torn open and their heart ripped out of their body. Arya is correct to turn down his proposal, obviously. Gendry is just high off of lust and victory and he’s talking a little crazy. This would never work, for a few reasons. To be fair to Gendry, though, ”making love to a woman who promptly goes out and slays a demon ice wizard and then waking up the next day and becoming surprise royalty” is a heck of a ride. If there was ever a time to shoot your shot, I mean…

Tough break, kid.

The audience when Tormund gets going

HBO

The man can really work a room.

Jon’s libido

HBO

If you look very closely, you can see the exact moment that Jon remembers his girlfriend is actually his aunt. I’m surprised they even let it get this far, though. I know things have been pretty crazy around there lately, what with wars and funerals and probably so much burning flesh smell in the air for hours, but I do not think I would at any point forget that my girlfriend is actually my aunt. Or the other way, that my boyfriend is actually my nephew. These two got as far as snuggling and bedroom eyes before they were like “Ahhhhh right. The thing. Well, crap.”

That’s very funny to me. What kind of life are you living that something like that slips your mind for even one millisecond? Wouldn’t you wake up thinking about it? And yet there they were, lips locked, buttons almost unbuttoned, just completely oblivious. Neither of them is fit to rule. Let Tormund be king.