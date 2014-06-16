‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 4 Finale Discussion: ‘The Children’

“The Children” was as packed as any Game of Thrones episode to date. Every main character, save Reek and Dark Sansa/Littlefinger, was checked in on, and that extra six minutes of running time could easily have been another 15. But it never felt too stuffed, because unlike last year’s finale, which was a mini-letdown from the preceding episode, “The Rains of Castamere,” “The Children” was a tasty desert after the bland-ish meal that was “The Watchers on the Wall.” It zipped along, and although it wasn’t flawless, it was a high point to go out on until the next new episode, sometime in April 2015. (I don’t know how we’re going to make it until then.)
There’s a lot to get into, so let’s break this episode down, character-by-character…
Hound dude, if you’re pleading with someone for mercy, maybe it’s not a good time to crack out that anecdote about that one time you completely ignored their friends pleas for mercy? Just a thought.
Anyway, the episode…
Woo! The Wall has finally joined up with another plot! I never had as big a problem with the Jon Snow sections as some people, but they really suffered from just feeling so utterly separate from everything else on the show, so it’s good to see that finally come to an end, even if we’ve got quite the wait to see it pay off. Not sure we needed another goodbye scene for Yigrette though, who the hell even let Jon do that anyway?
Might have been a little cheese, but I loved the heck out of Jojen and The Argonauts, wish the children themselves didn’t remind me so much of the elf/pixie/whatever’s from Legend though. I guess Bran is now going the replace that old guy in the tree roots? Not sure what that’ll mean for his story, but I guess he might start impacting on everyone else’s if he can see the future and turn up in people’s dreams…
Kings Landing is fucked isn’t it? Nice job breaking everything on your way out Tyrion. Tywin may have been terrible, but he was practical, and with him gone Cercie rules now absolutely (with Verys having to flee the small council is all gone), and her first port of call is going to be cancelling the marriages to the Tyrell’s, never mind that they desperately need their money. Wouldn’t put it past her at this point to start having an open relationship with Jaime and basically throw away Tommen’s claim to the throne (though I like to think Jaime might be smarter than that). Not sure that cure for The Mountain is such a hot idea either, we seen Maester Not-a-Maester dabble in sciences before but I think this looks more like magic territory, which does not seem like a good thing for Cercie to have access to.
Kinda sad to see Arya throw away Brienne’s offer of safety, but I’m glad they had a friendly moment together, even if it was very brief. I knew that Lannister sword was going the screw things up for her, still at least Arya never found out were the metal came from, so Brienne is probably not on the list. I loved the fight, and a bought Brienne as the victor, we’ve seen her hold her own against a still right handed Jaime Lannister, and The Hound said just a few weeks back that he won fights basically just by being huge, which doesn’t help when you’re matched for height and injured.
Next season Arya finally gets to the fireworks factory/braavos.
I think they’re still officially married, but not positive.
I think the Hound was purposely instigating Arya by saying that stuff to her so she’d just finish him off.
Obviously that did not work..
Does Tyrion knobbing off to Braavos mean his marriage to Sansa is over now by the way? Not sure how Westerosi divorce law works.
The other 2 dragons must have been like, “WTF, we weren’t the ones that killed that kid!, that fucker flew over some mountains 2 days ago, let us outttttt.”
Looks like I’m in the minority, but I kind of hated the Hound/Brienne fight. Not for the outcome, but there’s was too many fast cuts and went there weren’t fast cuts there was shaky cam. Ruined an otherwise cool moment for me.
Actually the camera work for most of the episode was bad and shaky. I found it most annoying when Snow went to negotiate. They were sitting in a hut – not sure why they could not stabilize the camera.
I didn’t “hate it”, but I get where you’re coming from. I also didn’t really like the camera work in it (except for the shot where the hound falls off the cliff.) but the hound and brienne truly went HAM over each other with punches and hits to the head with rocks and sh*t. I LOVED that.
I felt the same way Chucky P – reminded me of the Bourne movies. And in comparison with the great fight scenes last week, you can tell the director went for style over substance. I think the content blinded people to it too: smack talk, ear biting, crotch kicking, etc.
Still pretty cool fight though.
If he were flat broke, how did Stannis raise his inexplicably large number of horse-ridden cavalrymen to defeat Mance Rayder’s Northerners? The symmetry of the pincer movement would be hard to believe. Those thousands of horsemen could have easily conquered all of Westeros.
Even if he hired enough sellswords with that money to double his force from 4000 to 8000 (for the sake of argument), he probably wouldn’t have enough to assault King’s Landing and breech their walls. And even if he did, he would lose a significant number of men, enough that the Lannisters and Tyrells could easily take Kings Landing back.
And on top of all of that, Melisandre has convinced him that a real King protects the realm, not just conquers it (as was established on the “previously on”.
He went to the bank of Bravos earlier in the season.
Isn’t Jon Ned’s bastard son? Cat got his ass sent to the wall. I think Melisandre just wants to do him. She’s got a thing for dudes with limited facial expression.
I’m gonna watch it again tonight, but I totally think it was Joffrey’s crossbow. It was made for a kid to be able to easily load it.
Westeros Coachella concert will f’n rock this year when they start bringing out all the Tupac-like Holograms of fallen soldiers.
Band lineups:
Drogon in Chains
White Snake cover band Red Vipers
The Frey(s)
Swords and Roses
Pink Flayed
Michael House of Bolton
Rage Against the Mountain
I’m all for feminism in TV/film but there is no way Brienne could have beaten The Hound in a fight.
Loras became famous because he was a good tournament jouster and Jaime was weakened from being in captivity for over a year, plus he had is hands shackled. Neither one of them is as vicious or as strong as The Hound, Who has lifted a grown man up by the neck one handed, and who was able to trade sword blows with his brother. But I guess Brienne gets the win because of sassy girl power. Plus you can clearly see that the bite wound wasn’t effecting his performance.
It’s a show about dragons. You can suspend some disbelief.
I don’t see why brienne couldn’t beat the hound. She beat Loras tyrell and Jamie in single combat and they’re two of the best fighters in westeros. Her beating the hound in any state isn’t out of the realm of possibility for me.
Brienne IS a dude though!!! How do I know?… cause after hot foreplay like that, guys and girls have “fight sex”. It’s ‘Banging 101’.
No fight sex must mean either Brienne is a man or Hound isn’t attracted to girls who look like men.
She broke his head with that rock. That was really when she gained the upper hand. That’s my justification.
Oh, I agree. I’m just trying to rationalize why a bad mofo that is high ranking killer on the badass list, lost, to someone who pees sitting down.
I mean Brienne is good and all, but The Hound is a real killer and not some fancy knight. I mean he was able to trade blows with his brother.
Yeah but wasn’t Brienne walking for miles in plate mail?
Infection from bite, sleep deprivation, hunger pains, just took what I’m sure was a mighty crap and probably alcohol withdrawals… Tough to go HAM….also to quote the great Deuce Bigalow “That’s a huuuuuge bitch”
That’s the truth! Good Lord!
OK…The Hound was wounded and she might have gotten the best of him in a sword fight…BUT…in a bare knuckles beat down…even with one hand tied behind his back…it’s The Hound by a long shot.
She fought someone else in the book…so this was just pandering to the “kick ass chick” crowd which I, like you, am so thoroughly sick of.
@Cocksteady
The Game of Thrones writers room are all big “Pulp Fiction” fans.
Congrats, you win dumbest post in the thread!
Ok, just testing something in the post for non-book readers. Ctrl+f. Types “book”. 71 results. With like 40 of them being people spoiling shit.
Why do we even have a book thread if those guys aren’t going to use it?
Only 71?
+ All of my childhood.
He’s with the Brotherhood without Banners right now.
Yeah I was somewhat dissapointed there was not LS reveal but everything else was awesome. As it’s own work and universe the TV show is amazing. The books are just so different and better but you really acn’t compare the 2. and I won’t even try to do it anymore.
@Aunt Jemima I am so sorry I thought I WAS on the bookreaders thread.
You know there’s a book reader’s thread.
No way!! I almosted forgot about Huell! Hopefully he has some Scrooge McDuck money and him and Bill Burr are on an island some drinking margaritas.
I will say, as one of those dreaded book readers, I’m very exictted to see where the show goes from here. They’ve tweaked just and enough, and compressed just enough, where I think they’ve set everything apart from here on out where spoilers will have less of an impact. It’s newish (funny she doesn’t look newish), while staying true thematically to the universe.
I continue to be a big fan of the show taking heavy editing liberties in interpreting the books.
Specifically, I’m a big fan of condensing three books worth of Bran storylines into about 20 minutes of screen time. That was a good move.
Brienne vs. The Hound, best male vs female fight since…
Reynholm vs. April, IT Crowd?
Honorable Mention: Mallory in ‘Natural Born Killers’
Second only to Ike vs. Tina in What’s Love Got To Do With It
Technically isn’t Reynholm vs. April guy on guy?
That was such a great fight! I didnt know who to cheer for. Well not cheer. Haha.
Patricia Arquette versus James Gandolfini in True Romance trumps it.
It’s definitely second to that though!
Why did the skeletons explode when they tried to enter that cave?
The Children of the Forest used magic for thousands of years to protect themselves. They existed in Westeros hundreds of thousands of years ago but were though to go extinct when the First Men arrived from the East.
But, but what about the White Walkers? I’m assuming they are mounting an offensive against The Wall as well…?
Ooooh OK. It was cool to finally see one of the Children of the Forest.
It’s something of a trope for the undead to be unable to tread on hallowed ground, be it a church or a tunnel under a bigass magic tree.
The answer is, and always will be ‘a wizard did it.’
@Horatio Cornblower
I reckon Jon might not enjoy giving Melisandre such a kiss. Her ‘gina probably has a distinct smoky shadow demon flavor/odor that I can’t imagine is remotely pleasant.
Can’t wait for more Jon/ Stannis scenes in season 5. Stannis be all like “Get a hair cut you hippy.” Then Jon is all “Sorry m’lord” then Stannis be all like “Shut up and kiss me” then they stark making out and sweep all the candles and maps off a table and start passionately pounding then Sam walks in and is all like “What does it feel like Jon?” and Jon is all like “not now Sam!” Then Stannis grits his teeth… wait… where am I?
When they press their boners together does one turn into a bucket of water, and the other into a space ape like the Wonder Twins?
Can’t wait for the moment Jon gets Stannis on his knees and goes “We used to call this getting Hodored”
…but perhaps I’ve said too much.
Sorry about that. But on a serious note there’s a great bit in the books where Jon and Stannis are talking about the state of westeros and the cost of war and then they both get boners and then they press their boner together and… its just a really beautiful moment.
No Dude… Just… No… S.M.H – #FacePalm
Hey, quit with the spoilers man, the book-readers discussion is over there!
Don’t you all get it? Dany is the Obama of Westeros come to keep Hope alive? But the older slaves don’t know what’s good for them and bitch that “we don’t want your stinkin’ Danycare.”
“These foreign rulers with their illegal immigrant dragons that are feeding on our livestock and our children are a sign of how we have fallen on dark times. We must restore Meereen to its place of leadership in the world!”
That was awesome
I never really put it together, but both The Hound, and Tywin were killed shortly after (or during) taking a dump
Did anybody else expect Tyrion to get hit in the back of the head with Checkov’s crossbow loader?
Props for having the foresight to know a shitting Tywin takes 2 bolts to kill.
@virnomine That’s why he had the loader, adding some extra leverage so that it doesn’t take as much muscle to pull it back.
I was impressed he was able to reload it, I thought it took some muscle to do that, but maybe it’s all levers and shit.
So is Jon Snow gonna find out about Stannis and “TITS!” placing a curse on his brother? Because he probably wont take to kindly to that.
a non-book reader spoiling book readers?! all hail @The Curse of Marino !!!
Wow. A Non-book reader just blew my mind. That’s something I never even thought of. Interesting prospect there.
Also, I didn’t buy Cersei wanting Jamie nearly as much as I didn’t buy Jamie wanting Cersei. She’s killing his brother, she scorned him when she first saw he wasn’t useful. He knows all this shit and he still just caves right in. Is she that good in bed?
Cersei was playing Jamie. She’s over their relationship and is using him for some other purpose. Add to that her concern for the Mountain earlier in the episode, and I think we’re seeing some machinations.
He’s in love with her but he doesn’t want to be. She’s like an addiction for him.
“incest is the best, put your sister to the test” – The new words of House Lannister
So no Clegane Bowl 2015 no GET HYPE?
No. Get Hype, my friend. All my personal theories won’t be explained but I believe it will happen.
Sooo, who else for sure thought Cersei would be waiting at the top of those stairs?
Also, the whole gang of Wildlings saying they need the safety of wall came off as a giant misdirection. Couldn’t they just have asked or negotiated first? Bad copout in that story.
Mance did say they don’t kneel to kings. People south of the Wall are big on their kneeling and swearing fealty to lords and kings.
Besides, after having a lifetime of human roast beef, think the Thenns would settle for some cabbage soup?
“Heyyyy, sooo, we need to get south of that neat lil’ wall there. Yeah, you say it’s there to protect the realms of men, and we’re men, but for the past few thousand years we’ve been killing each other and not….not-man things.”
“But hey. Bygones be bygones, right? Oh, by the way, we have some people who have raided and murdered and raped south of the wall, and some of those are cannibals, and oh hey giants. But you don’t believe in those. And there’s 100,000 of us, and you’re in the middle of a war and commerce is shot to hell.”
“So. Is it cool if I crash on your couch, or what?”
Was convinced Tyrion would get whacked at the top of the stairway, like Pesci getting “made” in GoodFellas. So glad when he turned around.
“Couldn’t they just have asked or negotiated first?”
There are centuries of animosity between the Free Folk, Night’s Watch, and Northerners. Mance probably knew they would have been told “fuck off” if they tried to ask nicely.
“We have no men to man the wall.”
“We have a bunch of people who need the safety of the wall.”
“Well I don’t see anything we can do here. Better just kill each other.”
So…. Did The Hound really kick Brienne in the ‘ole catcher’s mitt after she gave the ‘ole Chyna?
This is the appropriate time to use “cuntpunt” in a sentence I believe.
Man, that Hound/Brienne scene bummed me out so bad. Nobody got what they wanted. But it was pretty goddamn awesome anyway. I guess Arya did actually get lucky and get what she wanted for once in finding that ship to Braavos. We know from Melisandre that she’s eventually gonna become a pretty successful assassin, but man… even that doesn’t really seem anymore like it’d make her happy. She’s already dead inside. And it seems like all her enemies are gonna be dead before she ever finds herself in a position to kill them. That last scene between her and Sandor was heartbreaking. I think there was great ambivalence in her choosing to leave him alive, and in just the way she felt about him overall by the end. She kinda wants him to die, but she kinda wants him to live, so she splits the difference and just leaves him there. Or maybe she’s only comfortable with killing people she hates, and she doesn’t hate Sandor anymore. I dunno. It’s definitely open to interpretation, but I think a lot of you guys might be wrong in assuming she did that maliciously.
I’m gonna miss Tywin a lot. As cruel as he could sometimes be to Tyrion, I really liked him more often than not. Dancy Charles had a lot to do with that, of course. I wonder who’s Lord of Casterly Rock now. Kevan, I guess? Or could it actually be Cersei? Maybe Tommen? Anyway, that scene was pretty cool, even if it sent Tywin to a very undignified end. On the other hand, I’m really pleased with the change they made to Tyrion and Jaime’s parting. There was apparently a lot more acrimony in the book’s version of that scene, which seemed kind of like straight-up manipulative bullshit, like George just wrote it in order to ruin what would’ve otherwise been a happy scene.
I think Dany locking up her dragons might have been the most emotionally-affecting CGI I’ve ever seen. The way they cried and struggled while she walked away, that really got to me. It’s a nice change of pace to finally see a season finale that doesn’t include some major victory for Daenerys. And that’s a hell of an interesting dilemma she’s suddenly in with those dragons. Makes you wonder how Aegon the Conqueror kept his dragons in line. Hell, maybe he didn’t. Maybe Belarion torched kids right and left, and Aegon just didn’t give a fuck.
I agree about the skeletons, that was a little much. They looked very cool, but animated skeletons are just one step too far into fantasy for my taste. Poor Jojen though. Good on that Child to detonate his corpse. It’s nice to finally see a real development in this plot, but I’m still not sure I see how it’s gonna be relevant to the larger story. Bran just gonna start flying around and bombing White Walkers with those shiny fireballs like the girl was throwing, or what? Not sure that really makes for a great story, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
What else… Oh, Cersei! She was pretty badass in this episode. I was very put-off by the rape earlier in the season, but since they all said it wasn’t supposed to be a rape, I think I have to limit my problems with that scene to only that scene, and not let those reservations color the rest of the Jaime-Cersei scenes. Anyway, that speech she gave to Tywin was pretty great, and it was nice to see her finally be happy with Jaime again, and kiss that golden hand of his. Kinda hot, too, if I’m honest. Although, when she gets word that Tyrion escaped, she’s probably gonna go right back to full asshole mode and try to make Jaime go hunt him down or something. And/or maybe she’ll make him leave the Kingsguard and take over the lordship of Casterly Rock.
I also agree about Stannis’s arrival, it really didn’t work very well for me. That kind of thing should happen in the aftermath of a big giant battle, not in the aftermath of a pretty calm conversation (which I sure wish we’d gotten to see play out uninterrupted). Anyway, this is a very cool development and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes of it. Definitely gonna be fun to see what Melisandre gets up to there at the Wall. She seems pretty interested in Jon; that can’t be good. And I’m very happy Mance and Tormund are apparently gonna live. I love both of those characters and actors.
Maybe the strongest tenth episode to date. I wished we’d seen Reek or Sansa or maybe Jorah, but still, lots of good stuff.
@Levi That’s a pretty cool technique. Weird, though. I’m surprised it worked so well. Bet those guys looked damn silly.
I read an interview with the episode director. He says the skeletons were actually skinny guys wearing green leotards with skeleton suits over that so they could digitally remove the space.
@Disco Sorry. I used to write these long-ass comments addressing every storyline all the time, but I’ve stopped that recently. Yet I feel like a season finale warrants a longer/more all-encompassing comment than a regular episode, so I went for it.
Dude, how long did it take you to write all of that?
@Wizardeyes good call, forgot about that.
Kevan was also in season 2. He was sat on Tywin’s war council in Harrenhal.
@IMS & JLM
I remember. That’s how I’m aware of his existence, hehe. I doubt they’ll keep him from taking over on the show as well.
@Cocksteady
This was definitely a more intense fight (albeit less technically impressive); and its ending, while also depressing, wasn’t just contrived bullshit like Oberyn-v-Mountain’s ending was. And probably most importantly, I assume most of us like both of the characters involved here, so we aren’t totally rooting for one and against the other.
*Correction Kevan was in the last 2 episodes of Season 1, not Season 2 (Remember he was at the table with Tywin when Tyrion walked in with Bronn and the hill tribesmen)
Kevan Lannister was actually in Season 2, so I guess they could just ask the same actor come back (remember he’s Lancel’s dad, but I don’t know if they will explore Lancel’s subplot at all).
In the books, Kevan Lannister becomes the head of the Lannister clan. Not sure how the TV show will handle it, though.
I thought Hound/Brienne was miles better than Oberyn/Mountain
Good episode. Not a lot of waste. I’m glad Dany came to terms with the dragons, at least for now. That’s always been one of the more annoying things about her that most of us saw coming a mile away back in Season 2. The dragons listened to her at first because they were small and needed her. But what was going to happen when they got bigger?
You are on to something here that I think will be huge in the future. Dany did not TRAIN her dragons she MOTHERED them.
And it’s too late to train them now. Westros was conquered by men riding dragons. Will the dragons never get to Westros? Will they actually turn on her in the end?
Good catch.
And Huell
Paw Of The King, actually
@Billy Boy Correct, Tommen is the King but Cersei will be the Queen Regent unti he comes of age. Unless Ser Pounce can overthrow her, which his being a cat I wouldn’t entirely rule out.
Wait, if the fight didn’t happen in the books, then how did the Hound die there? Don’t tell me if it’s a potential spoiler for future episodes.
In the book he eventually can’t go on because of the wounds he suffered in that bar fight. Its from infection.
@JaimeLannistersManicurist Thanks. I was expecting he would die from the wound so i’m happy they changed it in the show. It was also a pretty good fight scene.
And, (no spoilers) the series made Sandor much more sympathetic. In the book, it’s implied that he’s got a soft side, but in the series he outright says that he’s the best person to look out for Arya. This fight, where he’s really protecting her more than himself or his potential for making some cash off of her, says a lot about his character.
Not a spoiler… instead of being badly injured by Brienne, he had a severe case of sepsis from a gangrenous wound (that he got in the fight with Polliver’s men). He knows he’s dying from the infection, and can’t walk anymore. That’s when he asks Arya to kill him.
That’s really not a question to ask if you don’t want spoilers.
Gendry’s not really in the books so right now he’s wherever the showrunners decide they want him to be.
Probably sitting next to Walt from ‘Lost’ in a green room somewhere.
Amen to #5
So all this pretty much leaves Cersei in charge of the whole kit and kaboodle, right? That’s bound to go well. Ser Pounce couldn’t be any worse of a choice.
Jesus Christ did Shay really have turn into such a vindictive bitch? Its bad enough you testified against your ex at a Kangaroo court, but you fuck his dad too? Also props to the Dink for being one of the best actors ever using only facial expressions.
“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”
I couldn’t get behind it either. They made her off to be a very smart person and then she just goes apeshit and acts like she doesn’t understand when Tyrion full on tells her he’s saving her by sending her to another kingdom, where she will have a comfortable life, instead of having his dad do horrible things to her? So she testifies to have him killed and then fucks the dad? I wasn’t buying it.
@Manicurist thanks. That is how it went, and way worse – that deserves five Tyrion bolts on the shitter.
I’m okay w/ the show making it seem Shae had been in love w/ Tyrion. Women in love do some crazy fucked up shit (for revenge or just in general).
Yeah… book-readers say the show did much more to make her seem like she was legit in love with Tyrion than the book did. Considering that both versions of the story ended the same, though, I can’t help feeling that change was a pretty big mistake.
@Johnny Morton — Very interesting idea. But if he did, I don’t think we’ll ever find out.
It made me wonder if Tywin didn’t have her on the payroll the whole time. Good way to keep track of what Tyrion was thinking.
@BurnsyFan I think you’re thinking of the time when Tyrion married a whore that Jaime paid to pretend she loved him. When Tywin found out, he had like 100 of his guards gang-bang her, and put a silver in her hand for each man.
If I remember correctly, per drunken storytime with Bronn and Shae, I don’t think this is the first time Tywin banged a whore that Tyrion really cared for.
Knowing that, Shae should be downgraded from evil bitch to evil cunt.
What does it say about Tywin that he can’t just metaphorically or judicially screw his son over, but he’s also got to find his favorite hooker and plow her too?
LOCK the door when you’re taking a shit.
Something that’s been bothering me, at what point do you damage one of those skeleton guys enough where they die? I mean, they’re already skeletons. Why can’t they go headless?
Ok, I watched it again. Checks out. I still have questions over their mortality, but I’ll live.
@Marino …at which point? At first he couldn’t get up cause he was deathly ill.
But then he couldn’t get up cause he was blown to fucking shit by a magic missle! (mercy kill so he wouldn’t reanimate?)
@Mario too weak from illness and lack of food.
How come Jojen couldnt get up?
I did not notice that the Jojen killer was headless. Alright, I’ll watch the episode again.
Uh, a headless stalfos killed Jojen. You must break them to kill them. Bust a spine, break a chest, yaknow?
Need to consult Dr. Ash – he’s written several dissertations regarding the Handling Of Deadites
Anybody else get the feeling of dread when Jaime effortlessly saved the day and freed Tyrion?
I thought for a second he was setting him up to get killed privately (perhaps honorably) in an “escape attempt” versus a very public and embarrassing beheading.
Then when Tyrion stopped and turned back, I thought, “Yes, he didn’t fall for it!”.
Little did I know, all Tyrion wanted was… geeze, actually, I don’t know what his intentions were. If he planned to kill his Dad, why walk into his bedroom unarmed? Cause when I kill people, I usually have a weapon handy.
@Cocksteady …Holy shit, that’d be twisted! Jaime frees Tyrion who kills Cersei the woman he loves.
I honestly thought he was gonna kill Cersei, not his dad…
@Sep brag about a prison break before actually breaking out?
Between him and Jon Snow, idk who has the less well thought out plans.
I don’t think Tyrion initially went there to kill Tywin. Possibly a “I win you old bastard”-type goodbye before jumping ship, but once he saw Shae in his bed everything changed.
Works for me thanks!
Remember Tyrion used to live in the Tower of the Hand (Season 2), so he probably remembered there were display weapons on the wall.
5. Always close the door when you take a dump. (always true)
Ser Pounce will be the new Hand of the King.
when Gendry arrives on kings landing he will basically look like Tom Hanks in Castaway.
#wilson
Good finale, now it’s time to spend the next 10 months slowly forgetting everything that happened.
This.
So how is the Great Deku Tree gonna help Bran fly exactly?
Transfer his consciousness into a bird = fly.
He’s a warg.
Warg into a bird.
Done.
@Salerno …you mean like the movie Avatar? Hopefully with less bird rape.
I have the feeling that in one of the later books (this hasn’t been published by Martin) Bran will become a dragon rider. There are three dragons and Danaerys cannot control them all. Think Bran, taking over the big black dragon’s mind while on his back. Pure speculation on my part but that is my gut feeling.
Hallucinogenic drugs and magic.
“Here, you just come sit in my tree and you can be a bird man just like me”
Three Eyed Raven Dude: “I’m going to give you what you have been desiring for so long Bran…”
Bran: (super excited) “YES!! I’m finally going to walk again! Best… day… ever!”
Three Eyed Raven Dude: “No, you are not going to walk. You are going to fly.”
Bran: “Damn it! Go fuck yourself ya crazy old fart!”
magic