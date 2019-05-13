Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In late March, weeks before the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones finally premiered on HBO, the premium cable network revealed that a special documentary film about the production would cap things off the week after the series finale had aired on May 19th. Well, the Thrones finale is set to premiere next Sunday, when means that we’re now less than two weeks away from the premiere of Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. To commemorate the occasion, HBO dropped the documentary’s first trailer.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the trailer dropped at around midday on Monday, the day after “The Bell” aired to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Billed as “a farewell to Westeros with the people who built the realm,” The Last Watch is a two-hour documentary that was commissioned by HBO to follow the production of the final season and the leadup to its sixth and final episode, the series finale. Among the many things it covers, per the trailer, is the show’s last table read, at which the cast and crew were apparently very emotional and celebratory.

Directed by British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, The Last Watch “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.” HBO also describes the film as “a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday, May 26th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

