HBO

Game of Thrones came to a stunning (and some might say anticlimactic) end on Sunday night with the revelation of winner Bran Stark. Indeed, the boy who was pushed out of a tower by Jaime Lannister not only survived but became the Three-Eyed Raven, the main target of the Night King, and ultimately, Bran the Broken, protector of the realm and leader of Six Kingdoms. Gwendoline Christie apparently predicted the outcome a few years ago, but did an official poster reveal the winner way back in season 1?

Well, maybe. You be the judge.