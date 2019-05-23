‘Game Of Thrones’ Viewers Believe The Series Ending Was Secretly Revealed In A Season 1 Poster

Film/TV Editor
05.23.19

HBO

Game of Thrones came to a stunning (and some might say anticlimactic) end on Sunday night with the revelation of winner Bran Stark. Indeed, the boy who was pushed out of a tower by Jaime Lannister not only survived but became the Three-Eyed Raven, the main target of the Night King, and ultimately, Bran the Broken, protector of the realm and leader of Six Kingdoms. Gwendoline Christie apparently predicted the outcome a few years ago, but did an official poster reveal the winner way back in season 1?

Well, maybe. You be the judge.

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP